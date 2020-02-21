Skip Drish Captains Boat Charters to Share Others the Beauty of Florida’s Coast

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida attracts millions of visitors every year, and with its vast sandy beaches, pristine fish-filled waters, vibrant culture, and pleasant weather, it’s no wonder why. Skip Drish is proud to be a Floridian and loves sharing the beauty of the Sunshine State with others. A man of many talents and occupations, one of the seaman’s favorite endeavors is operating boat charters along the Florida coast.Currently based in Tampa, FL, one of the area’s maritime and seaside hotspots, Skip Drish possesses a 100-ton Boat Captain’s License, a qualification which serves allows him to serve his community well in both touristic and law enforcement endeavors, including leading boat charter trips. These trips offer visitors and residents alike a unique perspective and the chance to catch incredible vistas and glimpse some of Florida’s native wildlife, including various bird species as well as potentially alligators, manatees, dolphins, and turtles.In addition to his appreciation of the water for fishing and leisure, Skip Drish Tampa has dedicated much of his life to protecting and serving on land and at sea. Along with completing boat charters, he also contracts with the local police department and assists with search and rescue efforts. He also has an impressive background in security, emergency response, and law enforcement. After serving in the U.S. military as a Military Police/Investigations Corporal and Squad Leader in the U.S. and Europe from 1981 to 1984, during which time he earned a U.S. Army Medal for Heroism in the line of duty, he served in various roles within local, state, and government law enforcement arenas, beginning with a position as a Chicago Police Department officer. He has also served in various roles in security, medical services, and investigations, including working on the front lines and as an educator for emergency first response.On top of his 100-ton boat captain’s license, Skip Drish of Tampa has earned International Convention of Standards Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers certifications. This organization (STCW) sets the internationally-recognized standards for masters, officers, and watch personnel on seagoing merchant ships and yachts. When he is not providing maritime tours or aid himself, he trains others at local and state levels in subjects such as CPR-AED-First Aid and Search and Rescue - Airboat, ATV, Motor and Equestrian Operation.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.