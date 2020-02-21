There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,431 in the last 365 days.

Uruguay : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Uruguay

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

February 21, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Uruguay is in an enviable position in many respects. The country enjoys political stability, strong governance and institutions, and a high degree of social cohesion. Following a decade and a half of robust growth, the country boasts high per capita income, low levels of poverty and inequality, and a resilient financial sector. More recently, in a context of a volatile region and global uncertainties, challenges have emerged. Growth, investment, and employment have slowed; inflation and inflation expectations have remained persistently above target; fiscal accounts have deteriorated, and debt has increased. The political and economic landscapes—with the post-election mandate and a growth boost due to large private and infrastructure investments—present an opportunity to address these challenges and preserve the social compact for future generations.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.