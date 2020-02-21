Uruguay : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Uruguay

Author/Editor:

Uruguay is in an enviable position in many respects. The country enjoys political stability, strong governance and institutions, and a high degree of social cohesion. Following a decade and a half of robust growth, the country boasts high per capita income, low levels of poverty and inequality, and a resilient financial sector. More recently, in a context of a volatile region and global uncertainties, challenges have emerged. Growth, investment, and employment have slowed; inflation and inflation expectations have remained persistently above target; fiscal accounts have deteriorated, and debt has increased. The political and economic landscapes—with the post-election mandate and a growth boost due to large private and infrastructure investments—present an opportunity to address these challenges and preserve the social compact for future generations.