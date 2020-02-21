Sigma Mount Converter MC-31 to Begin Shipping on February 27, 2020

The MC-31, which allows PL-Mount lenses to be used with L-Mount cameras such as the Sigma fp, will retail for $679 USD

/EIN News/ -- RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America , a leading camera, photography lens, cine lens, flash and accessories manufacturer, today announced that its Mount Converter MC-31 will begin shipping on February 27, 2020. The Mount Converter MC-31 will retail for $679 USD from authorized Sigma dealers.



Announced at IBC2019, the new Sigma Mount Converter MC-31 is a converter that allows creatives to easily adapt PL-Mount cine lenses, which are widely used in filmmaking, for L-Mount cameras including the Sigma fp as well as cameras from Leica and Panasonic. Designed for durability, its metal construction with aluminum alloy body, brass mount and locking ring ensures a secure connection between lens and camera.

For full product details and technical specifications as well as press imagery, please refer to the official press release here and imagery here.

Additional details can be found at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/mount-converter-mc-31

Key Product Features :

Shim Adjustments

The MC-31 has shim adjustments on two points of the mount. The flange depth can be adjusted on the camera-side mount as well as the lens-side for proper calibration of both camera and lens accuracy.

All Metal Construction

With an aluminum-alloy body and strong brass mount and locking ring, the MC-31 boasts excellent durability. It is also designed to be fastened on the mount of the Sigma fp with a screw thread, ensuring an even more secure connection between the lens and the camera. This allows users to shoot steady without the lens rattling even after long-term use.

Tripod Socket

The removable tripod socket allows MC-31 to be attached to a tripod or other filmmaking accessories such as a camera cage.

Secure Lens Mounting

With the screw thread removed, the stopper of the locking ring is released. This makes it possible to use MC-31 with a PL mount lens that requires tighter mounting than the MC-31's specifications, allowing the lens to lock securely in place on the converter.

Luminous Paint for Low Lighting

The markings on the upper part of the converter are in the same luminous paint as the one used for Sigma Cine Lenses, helping make it easier to replace or adjust a lens in the dark.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, Sigma cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the all-new native L-mount Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 15 award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates Sigma’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage Sigma’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Nick Govoni, Zazil Media Group for Sigma Corporation of America, nick@zazilmediagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/997d6356-0e0e-4b0d-bf37-9dacf17b352c

Sigma Mount Converter MC-31 The MC-31, which allows PL-Mount lenses to be used with L-Mount cameras such as the Sigma fp, will retail for $679 USD



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.