Palmetto Subacute Care Center Earns Deficiency-Free State Survey

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Subacute Care Center recently earned Deficiency-Free Status during this year’s annual state health survey.The annual survey in the state of Florida is conducted and overseen by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) in an unannounced visit that evaluates the center’s commitment to quality and compliance with industry state and federal regulatory guidelines. This year’s survey for Palmetto Subacute Care Center issued zero citations.According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Palmetto Subacute Care Center also achieved the highest possible score for quality measures for short-stay patients enrolled in skilled nursing and therapy, reaching a five-star rating. Of the skilled patients evaluated, 100% of patients were provided treatment plans that included both functional goals and assessed functional abilities.Palmetto Subacute Care Center also scored better than Florida state and national averages in rehospitalization rates for newly-admitted patients, vaccination rates, and outpatient emergency department visits, according to CMS Nursing Home Compare.“Our primary, collective focus here at Palmetto Subacute Care Center is to ensure the highest level of genuine, quality care for those we serve. We believe in a team-oriented and family-like approach here at Palmetto, and we feel as though our community’s success stems from our common goal of giving our all to our patients, residents, and families,” shared Monica Calonge, Administrator of Palmetto Subacute Care Center.Palmetto Subacute Care Center is a proud member of the CareRite Centers Network, supporting those in need of skilled nursing care and short-term rehabilitation throughout New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. As part of the CareRite Centers mission, all employees serve as the vital link; they are the core of excellence and compassion that the organization is committed to at large. For more information or to schedule an exclusive press inquiry, please contact Ashley Romano, Vice President of Branding and Experience.



