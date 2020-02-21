Anomali Integrates MITRE ATT&CK Framework Across Threat Platform in Winter 2020 Product Release

New Pricing Structure, Access to Freemium Solutions Gives Customers Incentive to Increase Security Operations Activities

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE 2020 -- Anomali , a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has integrated the MITRE ATT&CK Framework across its product suite, introduced an additional freemium solution, and implemented a new pricing structure as part of its Winter 2020 product release.

Anomali Lens+ MITRE ATT&CK Framework

Anomali Lens+ scans and converts unstructured data such as news stories, threat briefs, or web-based reports into actionable threat intelligence using natural language programming (NLP). With the addition of the MITRE ATT&CK framework, Anomali customers can now capture this intelligence in MITRE ATT&CK structure to get a better understanding of the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) that are being used. They can also import this data into the Investigations workbench within the Anomali ThreatStream threat platform at the click of a mouse to do deeper analysis and enrichment. Anomali Lens+ customers automatically receive the framework integration and receive the added benefit of unmetered usage.

Anomali Match Freemium

Anomali Match is an enterprise threat detection solution that provides instant visibility across all the historical data about threats, adversaries, and indicators of compromise in your network. The Freemium version of Anomali Match integrates with Anomali Lens+. Lens+ customers can take advantage of this offer to understand if they are currently or have been affected by attacks. Lens+ customers will have access to this limited, free version indefinitely and may upgrade to a full enterprise license at any time.

New Pricing

With this Winter 2020 product release, Anomali has rolled out a new pricing model based on organization size. The goal is to simplify the buying process and make it easier for customers to budget for and manage their Anomali deployment. By eliminating pricing based on data volume usage or seat licenses, customers can fully utilize their threat intelligence data without worrying about unexpected budget spikes or surprise data usage charges.

“Everyone is focused on cybersecurity these days but many organizations are still having a difficult time choosing the right tools and implementing effective strategies. Security vendors need to dedicate themselves to simplifying security operations and making it easier for their customers to secure their environments,” said Hugh Njemanze, CEO, Anomali. “We’ve made it easier for security teams to understand threats, take action to defend against them, and removed budget-related constraints that are frequently the reason why organizations stop short of achieving their security goals.”

About Anomali

Anomali® delivers intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions. Anomali Altitude™ platform solutions include Anomali ThreatStream®, Anomali Match™, and Anomali Lens™. Private enterprises and public organizations use Anomali to harness threat data, information, and intelligence to make effective cybersecurity decisions and detect and respond to threats. The Anomali partner program provides access to threat feeds from all layers of the web and delivers seamless integrations into leading security infrastructure technologies. The Anomali Threat Research Team provides actionable threat intelligence that helps customers, partners and the overall security community to detect and mitigate the most serious threats to their organizations. Anomali customers include more than 350 global organizations, many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, and large government and defense organizations around the world. Founded in 2013, it is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com

