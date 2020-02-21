Arch Scientist Publishes Data on the Pre-Clinical Efficacy of AB569 in Killing of Drug Resistant Bacteria

/EIN News/ -- A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9328b8b7-9f45-4361-915c-3a569b3716a0

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc., (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), announced today that Dr. Daniel Hassett’s team at the University of Cincinnati (UC) College of Medicine, and its collaborators, have published details regarding the efficacy of AB569 in killing various multidrug resistant bacteria.



The paper demonstrates key data on the synergistic effects of acidified sodium nitrite and EDTA (active ingredients of AB569) on destroying all bacteria tested as well as identifying bacterial properties that confer susceptibility to the drug.

Details of these findings are reported in the prestigious journal of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States (PNAS). The publication, titled “AB569, a nontoxic chemical tandem that kills major human pathogenic bacteria” by McDaniel et. al. can be found at https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/02/11/1911927117

“AB569 kills these pathogenic bacteria by targeting their DNA, RNA and protein biosynthesis as well as energy and iron metabolism in bacteria at concentrations that do not harm human cells,” explains Daniel Hassett, a professor in the UC Department of Molecular Genetics, Biochemistry and Microbiology. “Our data implicate that AB569 is a safe and effective means that could be applied to eradicate these superbugs.”

Studies described in the PNAS publication focused on testing AB569 in a myriad of pathogens including six of the most serious that exhibit multidrug resistance and virulence: Enterococcus faecium, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Enterobacter spp. These six bacteria, known collectively as the ESKAPE pathogens, typically result in hospital-acquired infections leading to illness such as pneumonia, as well as Clostridium difficile and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections.

“These superbugs have an ingenious mechanism of being able to resist traditional antibiotic therapies by a vast number of acquired strategies,” explains Hassett, also the paper’s senior author. “Antibiotics affect specific processes in the bacteria, but not all of them. AB569 affects multiple processes at once leaving the exposed bacteria simply overwhelmed.”

The Company has an exclusive commercial license on AB569 from the University of Cincinnati.

Orphan Drug Designation for AB569 (sodium nitrite and EDTA)

The U.S. F.D.A. granted Arch orphan drug designation for the combination of the two active ingredients of AB569, sodium nitrite and ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA), for the treatment of P. aeruginosa lung infections in patients with CF. AB569 is to be administered to patients as a nebulized (inhaled) solution.

The European Medicines Authority has similarly granted the Company orphan medicinal status for sodium nitrite and EDTA for the treatment of CF.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch is developing a drug library, led by Metablok, to produce new drug candidates that inhibit organ inflammation caused via the DPEP-1 pathway.

Continuing under development in the Arch portfolio are: AB569, a potential new treatment for antibiotic resistant bacterial infections in the lung and wounds; and, ‘Borg’ peptide coatings that increase corrosion resistance and decrease bacterial biofilm on various medical grade metals and plastics.

For more information on Arch Biopartners, its technologies and other public documents Arch has filed on SEDAR, please visit www.archbiopartners.com

The Company has 59,882,302 common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change.

For more information, please contact: Richard Muruve Chief Executive Officer Arch Biopartners, Inc. 647-428-7031 info@archbiopartners.com

Dan Hassett, PhD, in his laboratory at the University of Cincinnati Photo Credit: Colleen Kelly/ University of Cincinnati



