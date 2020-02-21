ADT to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2020
/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the close of trading on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, March 5 to discuss the financial results and other related matters. The conference call can be accessed as follows:
- By dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and requesting the ADT Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call
- Live webcast accessed through ADT’s website at investor.adt.com
An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00 pm ET on March 5, 2020 until 11:59 pm ET on March 19, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode, 13699192 or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com.
About ADT
ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
|Investor Relations:
|Media Relations:
|Derek Fiebig - ADT
|Paul Wiseman - ADT
|investorrelations@adt.com
|paulwiseman@adt.com
|Tel: 888-238-8525
|Tel: 561-356-6388
Source: ADT Inc.
