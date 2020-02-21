CMUV Bancorp Announces 1st Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- El Centro, CA, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a 1st Quarter cash dividend of $0.08 per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2020 to all shareholders of record on March 10, 2020.



Jon A. Edney

760-352-1889

mediarelations@yourcvb.com



