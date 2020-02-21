Krystal Biotech to Present at the Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc. , (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a gene therapy company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from skin diseases, today announced that Krish S. Krishnan, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston being held March 2-4, 2020 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.



Details for the presentation are as follows:

Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 Presentation Time: 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. ET Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen57/krys/

A webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days and can be found on the Krystal Biotech website at: http://ir.krystalbio.com/events-and-presentations/events .

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a gene therapy company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Krystal, including but not limited to statements about the development of Krystal’s product candidates, such as plans for the design, conduct and timelines of ongoing clinical trials of bercolagene telserpavec (“B-VEC”) and KB105, the clinical utility of B-VEC and KB105 and Krystal’s plans for filing of regulatory approvals and efforts to bring B-VEC and KB105 to market, the market opportunity for and the potential market acceptance of B-VEC and KB105, plans to pursue research and development of other product candidates, the sufficiency of Krystal’s existing cash resources and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, whether results of early clinical trials or trials will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials, uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the availability or commercial potential of product candidates including B-VEC and KB105, the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and such other important factors as are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Krystal’s annual and quarterly reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Krystal’s views as of the date of this release. Krystal anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Krystal may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Krystal’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

Darren Opland, PhD

LifeSci Communications

darren@lifescicomms.com

Source: Krystal Biotech, Inc.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.