Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that company management will attend in the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York and participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 26 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be accessible by visiting the “Upcoming Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com . An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com .

Investor Inquiries: Westwicke Partners Mike Piccinino, CFA OrganoIR@westwicke.com 443-213-0500 Press and Media Inquiries: Organogenesis Marcus Girolamo MGirolamo@organo.com 817-688-4767



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.