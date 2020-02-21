Freight Trucking Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Freight Trucking -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freight Trucking Industry

Description

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Freight Trucking by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

The Freight Trucking market is a growing sector with several subsectors such as design, manufacturing, distribution, and after sales services. In the past, the market had seen an increasing curve in the sales chart, but the past few years have been different. The sales of the products from the Freight Trucking market have reduced. The compound annual growth rate which had been increasing steadily from 2020-2025 has remained at x percentage since 2018.

There are several factors that influence sales in Freight Trucking market such as government policies, investment in research and development, environmental factors, availability of raw materials among others. A study was conducted to understand the factors that influence the Freight Trucking market and what strategies can be adopted to improve the sales in the coming years.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Cargo Carriers

United Parcel Service

FedEx Corporation

Ceva Holdings

Tuma Transport

Swift Transportation

Interlogix Privated Limited

Kuehne+Nagal Incorporated

Transtech

Procet Freight

Concargo Private Limited

Werner Enterprise

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Lorry Tank

Truck Trailer

Refrigerated Truck

Flatbed Truck

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Chemical

Energy

Postal

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Research Methodology

As the target population and the sample size of the study was small, we adopted clinical study to as a research tool to understand customer expectation. A small group of customers were considered as sample and the study was conducted. Based on the response received by the targeted sample study, it was concluded that Freight Trucking market will grow at a steady CAGR in the initial years and rapidly towards the end of the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Freight Trucking Industry

Figure Freight Trucking Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Freight Trucking

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Freight Trucking

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Freight Trucking

Table Global Freight Trucking Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

....

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Cargo Carriers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Cargo Carriers Profile

Table Cargo Carriers Overview List

4.1.2 Cargo Carriers Products & Services

4.1.3 Cargo Carriers Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cargo Carriers (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 United Parcel Service (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 United Parcel Service Profile

Table United Parcel Service Overview List

4.2.2 United Parcel Service Products & Services

4.2.3 United Parcel Service Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of United Parcel Service (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 FedEx Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 FedEx Corporation Profile

Table FedEx Corporation Overview List

4.3.2 FedEx Corporation Products & Services

4.3.3 FedEx Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of FedEx Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Ceva Holdings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Ceva Holdings Profile

Table Ceva Holdings Overview List

4.4.2 Ceva Holdings Products & Services

4.4.3 Ceva Holdings Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ceva Holdings (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Tuma Transport (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Swift Transportation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Interlogix Privated Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Kuehne+Nagal Incorporated (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Transtech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Procet Freight (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Concargo Private Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Werner Enterprise (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Continued...

