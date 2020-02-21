Supreme Court Chief attends meeting in Egypt

Lisbon, ANGOLA, February 21 - Angola’s Supreme Court Chief Justice, Joel Leonardo, left on Thursday for Egypt, to participate in a meeting of Africa’s Supreme Courts Chiefs taking place from February 21 to 28 in that African country. ,

Before heading to Egypt, Joel Leonardo spent four days visiting Portugal.

During his stay in Portugal, the Chief Justice had several working meetings, including with his Portuguese counterpart, António Piçarra, and with Justice minister of that European country, Francisca Van-Dúnem.

