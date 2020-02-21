Probe Metals Appoints Jamie Horvat to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jamie Horvat to its board of directors, effective immediately.



Mr. Horvat brings a wealth of experience in asset management having managed a range of mandates spanning over two decades, including Resources and Alternative Investments across Global and North American marketplaces. He also managed various institutional mandates for clients based in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. Most recently, he was with a U.K. based asset manager, running a multi-billion-pound Global Thematic Portfolio. Jamie has been acknowledged for his achievements, winning numerous awards for investment performance throughout his career. Jamie holds a M.Sc. in Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), as well as an Honours B.Com. from McMaster University and a diploma in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Mohawk College in Canada.

Jamie Sokalsky, Chairman of Probe, states: “Jamie brings a wealth of experience to our board and we are very pleased to welcome him as an integral member of the Probe team. His knowledge of capital markets and keen understanding of the key drivers in our industry will be invaluable as we continue to advance one of Canada’s largest gold exploration projects. His experience will complement and strengthen an already diverse set of skills within the Company and we look forward to his contributions as we move forward.”

The Company also announces that it has granted options to acquire a total of 2,650,000 common shares of the Company to employees, officers, directors and consultants at the exercise price of $1.17 per share for a period of five years, subject to vesting requirements.

Additionally, the Company has granted 845,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to officers, directors and key employees of the Company under the terms of the Company’s restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan”). Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company by delivering an exercise notice in accordance with the RSU Plan. The RSU grant follows the guidelines of the RSU Plan, the text of which is available on www.sedar.com .

About Probe Metals:

Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the Val-d’Or East Gold Project, Quebec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,000-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company was formed as a result of the sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp in March 2015. Newmont currently owns approximately 12.5% of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



