Lendified Makes Private Placement Offering Available to All Investors

First ever company to utilize DealSquare and FrontFundr for pre-go-public private placement

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendified Holdings Inc. ("Lendified"), a FinTech company operating a lending platform for small businesses and a SaaS technology platform providing AI-enabled credit origination and analytics to financial institutions, previously launched a $4 million private placement and today made the offering available on DealSquare and FrontFundr . DealSquare is powered by NEO Connect technology, ensuring all private placement investments completed on DealSquare will be fully integrated into portfolio accounts and back office systems.



This is a revolutionary development for Canada’s capital markets, as it’s the first time a company in a pre-public listing phase has made its private financing round available to a broader range of investors, including the retail community. As announced in their January 20, 2020 press release , Lendified is completing a reverse takeover of Hampton Bay Capital Inc. and a concurrent private placement financing, with a goal to go public later this year.

DealSquare is Canada’s recently launched B2B private markets platform developed in a partnership between Silver Maple Ventures Inc. and NEO Connect. DealSquare simplifies the current private placement and related due diligence process for dealers and investment advisory networks. Investment Advisors on DealSquare have the ability to electronically subscribe to a private placement, with seamless integration of subscribed for exempt securities into their client accounts and back office systems.

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading equity crowdfunding platform and an exempt market dealer and provides a community of over 15,000 retail investors with the ability to review and complete private placements on one digital platform. FrontFundr is a participating dealer on the DealSquare platform.

“Lendified’s listing on DealSquare is a ground-breaking development for the private markets. On top of that, by leveraging FrontFundr, the average Canadian investor will be able to invest in a Canadian company before a potential public listing, something previously only available to accredited investors,” says Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder and CEO of Silver Maple Ventures Inc. “It is a great example of how we are democratizing the private markets, by giving retail investors the ability to invest in start-ups or established private companies like Lendified about to go public.”

“We congratulate Lendified for being the first mover in Canada to make a pre-go-public private placement offering available to all investors in an efficient and accessible manner,” adds Jos Schmitt, President and CEO, NEO. “Private markets have become a major part of capital markets globally. Our objective with DealSquare is to automate the private placement process and fully integrate into the dealer and investment advisor workflow so efficiencies, cost savings and reduced operational risks can be realized. It’s about building a better investor experience. DealSquare is also beneficial to capital-raising companies and their investors. We are providing an alternative way to raise capital and giving end-investors access to a world of opportunities that is often not within their reach.”

“Listing our private placement on DealSquare and benefitting from the outreach to retail investors that FrontFundr allows for, is a unique opportunity for Lendified to access more investors previous to completing a public offering process”, states Troy Wright, Founder and CEO of Lendified.

About Lendified Holdings Inc.

Lendified, a federally-incorporated private lending company based in the Province of Ontario, is a leading Canadian FinTech company operating both a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small businesses across Canada through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lendified Inc., as well as a software as a service technology platform providing AI-enabled credit origination and analytics to financial institutions across Canada through its wholly-owned subsidiary, JUDI.AI. Lendified was founded in February 2015 by its founders, Troy Wright, CEO of Lendified (Advanced Management Program, Harvard Business School; BA, Western University), and Kevin Clark, President of Lendified (MBA, Richard Ivey School of Business; BA, Western University), each of whom have over 30 years of experience in the commercial lending business with a major Canadian bank.

About Silver Maple Ventures Inc.

Silver Maple Ventures Inc. (“SMV”) is an exempt market dealer and holding company of FrontFundr Financial Services Inc. (“FrontFundr”) and DealSquare Technologies Inc. (“DealSquare”). With offices in Toronto and Vancouver, the SMV team are national leaders in the private capital markets, developing and operating two fintech platforms to provide access to private markets in Canada and simplify the transaction process. Launched in 2015, FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets platform that allows all investors, accredited and non-accredited, to participate in curated private placements. It has built a community of over 15,000 users and has helped over 40 companies raise over $30 million through its platform. DealSquare, powered by NEO Connect and launched in October 2019, is Canada’s first centralized dealer platform for private placements, digitally connecting capital-raisers to investment dealers and their advisory networks.

About NEO Connect

NEO Connect operates a centralized platform that distributes financial assets from asset managers to investors. Launched in May 2016, NEO Connect is accessible to all advisors, dealer networks and asset managers who want more efficient and lower cost transactions for assets not listed on stock exchanges, including mutual funds, OM funds and private corporations. Click here to view the full directory of financial assets available on NEO Connect. An initial test trade can be organized and executed within 24 hours. To arrange a test or learn more, contact the NEO investor helpline toll-free at 1-844-567-6424 or visit: https://www.aequitasneo.com/en/connect/neo-connect

