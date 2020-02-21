Law punishing violation of budgetary execution norms passed

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 21 - Heads and administrative staff of the yet to be implemented local governments who violate rules on budget implementation, will be held accountable, through civil and criminal lawsuits, in the ambit of the Law on the Financial Regime of Local Governments, approved on Thursday in definitive by the lawmakers.,

The law approved unanimously with 148 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions, results from the government’s and opposition UNITA’s draft-law.

The law also establishes that making expenses not established in the budget, as well as unauthorized spending for individual purposes, shall be sanctioned with reimbursement to the state, through deductions from monthly salaries of those responsible for the expenditure.

With this law Angola reinforces its integration among the countries that adhere to the principles of autonomy and local democracy.

Regime of Municipalities Tax Rates

MPs also gave the final approval and unanimously to the Law on Local Government Fees Regime under the initiative of the President of the Republic, as head of the Executive Power.

Law on the Organization of the National Police

The National Assembly also approved, with unanimous vote, the Basic Law Proposal on the Organization and Operation of the National Police (PN).

The law aims to establish the general foundations of the organization and operation of the National Police Force, as well as its guiding principles.

Citizens Participation in the Legislative Process

Lawmakers also approved the Bill on Citizens Participation in the Legislative Process, an initiative of the opposition CASA-CE Coalition.

The aim is to bring the Angolan legal system the limits and normative procedures enabling citizens to present proposals for draft laws to the National Assembly.

