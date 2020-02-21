Joanna Cameron to Teach Pain Elimination Course in Australia

Joanna Cameron

Noosa Queensland, known for some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, to host

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned holistic energy therapist, Joanna Cameron , is set to teach her Drain ThatPain course in Noosa, Queensland on March 10, 2020, her publicist announced today. She is also scheduled to teach in Brisbane, Queensland on March 12, 2020.Professionals in the field state that chronic pain is eliminated with the use of holistic energy, and the brain's active imagination. Cameron says she has a solution for those suffering from arthritis, IBS, fibromyalgia, migraines, TMJ, MS, phobias, and more. The therapist asserts that she has a 90% success rate with individuals from across the globe using Skype, Zoom, facebook Messenger, and live trainings.Whether Joanna Cameron is in California as she was earlier this month, England, or Australia, the highly-energetic practitioner is always prepared to alter lives for the better."As one of the world's most resilient therapists today, Joanna commands interest and is able to deliver solutions online or offline," stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Joanna Cameron. "Her expertise in chronic pain elimination, and testimonials from individuals across the globe, are two reasons people are excited about being well, again.""Drain ThatPain" is a course, the title of a book, and documentary. All three are teaching tools developed by Joanna Cameron. Attendees, readers, and viewers alike, learn how to connect with the energy in their body, identify the precise emotion connected with the pain, then release that emotion."When we are aligned with what many refer to as our spirit, intuition, inner being, or soul, we are happy, optimistic, and in the flow with what we want. In this state, our optimistic thoughts manifest," explained Cameron."However, when we are not aligned, we often experience anxiety, depression, disease, or chronic pain. Chronic pain simply means that you are out of alignment with your soul."Joanna Cameron added that this imbalance is known as stuck-in-the-past, energy. When people in chronic pain let go of pain using holistic energy techniques, meditation, movement, connecting with nature, and self-love, the stuck energy is moved out of their past, and life.ABOUT JOANNA CAMERONJoanna Cameron is founder of Drain ThatPain, a holistic energy therapy for chronic, emotional and physical pain elimination. She’s also an award-winning author (Best of Winter Reading, 2019), holistic energy therapist, and speaker. Joanna serves individuals and groups around the world with her critically acclaimed pain elimination portfolio. She does not diagnose or treat any health issues being treated with prescription, medicine, or other treatment. If clients are under such care, she advises they consult with their healthcare professional. For event registration, bookings, and more information, visit http://www.JoannaCameron.com . To join her facebook page, please visit https://www.facebook.com/Painelimination/?modal=admin_todo_tour , or call 703-725-4940. For media inquiries and sponsor opportunities, email FranBriggs@aol.com, or call (928) 275-1642.

