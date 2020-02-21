Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
This report studies the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market by product type and applications/end industries.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market was valued at USD xx Million in 2018. It is projected to reach USD xx Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific are still the main markets of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture has low penetration in India, the Middle East and Africa, which makes these markets have great market potential. Market players are responding to new opportunities by expanding their global presence and product offerings. On the one hand, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture manufacturers are dedicated to lowering their manufacturing cost; on the other hand, they try to provide more qualified products to customers. Besides, they are trying to broaden the applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture.
This report includes estimations of the market size in terms of value (USD million). Both, top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources.
The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.
Main content of the study are:
To define, segment, and forecast the size of the 哈哈 market with respect to type, application and region
To understand market conditions, company ranking, market structure, growth drivers by report
To historical and forecast the data of the market segments with respect to United States, EU, CIS, China, India, Japan, SEA, South America, Middle East, Oceania and the Rest of the World
To provide detailed information about the crucial factors that are influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
Key Players of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market =>
IBM
Intel
Microsoft
SAP
Agribotix
The Climate Corporation
Mavrx
aWhere
Precision Hawk
Granular
Prospera Technologies
Spensa Technologies
Resson
Vision Robotics
Harvest Croo Robotics
CropX
John Deere
Gamaya
Cainthus
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering
North America
EU
CIS
China
India
Japan
SEA
South America
Middle East
Oceania
Row
On the basis of product, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is primarily split into
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Predictive Analytics
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Drone Analytics
Agriculture Robots
Others
Major Key Points of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market
Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction, product types, technology, industrial chain, market risk, industry policy;
Chapter 2, to analyze of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industry raw material and manufacturing cost;
Chapter 3, to analyze the major manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture, with capacity, production, revenue, and price of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture, from 2014 to 2019;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with capacity, production, revenue and market share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;
Chapter 5, to show the global market by regions, with sales, import, export and market share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;
Chapter 6 and 7, to analyze the market by countries, by type and by application with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 8, to analyze the major manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture, with basic information, and data of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture, from 2014 to 2019;
Chapter 9 and 10, to describe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture sales channel, distributors and competitive products
Chapter 11, to analyze new project investment feasibility
Chapter 12, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with production, sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025;
