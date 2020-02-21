Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari to visit Tanzania and Mozambique

Minister Ville Skinnari will visit Tanzania on 23–25 February and Mozambique on 26–28 February. During the visit, the Minister will learn about Finland's development cooperation in the two countries and have meetings with their political leadership. The visit will also promote commercial cooperation between Finland and these countries.

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will visit Tanzania and Mozambique on 23–28 February. The aim of the visit is to strengthen Finland's relations with its long-term partner countries, to hear about Finland’s development cooperation projects in them, and to boost commercial and economic cooperation between Finland and the target countries.

“Finland has a long history of cooperation with both Tanzania and Mozambique. The relations have largely been based on development cooperation, which continues to remain important. We also want to highlight the importance of increasing commercial and economic cooperation between us. During this visit, I will try to pave the way for new types of broader cooperation,” Minister Skinnari says.

In Tanzania, Minister Skinnari will meet, among others, the Minister of Finance and Planning, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, as well as representatives of the tax administration (Tanzanian Revenue Authority, TRA). He will also learn about forest programmes funded by Finland and the role of the forest sector in combating climate change. At a meeting with Tanzanian public authorities, Minister Skinnari will discuss the relationship between taxation and development, and the Tax and Development Action Programme supported by Finland. In addition, the Minister will meet important partners for Finland engaged in the promotion of gender equality and democracy in Tanzania.

In Mozambique, the Minister's programme will include meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, the Minister of Industry and Trade, and the Minister of Education and Human Development, and the President of Parliament (Assembly). The visit to Parliament is related to a project funded by Finland and implemented by DemoFinland, which aims to help parliamentarians strengthen their knowledge of the sustainable management of natural resources. The Minister will also visit a local school and hear about Finland's long-term development work in the education sector.

In both countries, the Minister will attend a round table discussion focusing on the development of commercial economic cooperation between Finland and the two countries. Besides the Tanzanian and Mozambican trade ministers, representatives of Finnish and local companies and local Chambers of Commerce will participate in the discussions.

“There are many opportunities for cooperation. Tanzania and Mozambique are rich in natural resources, and Finnish companies can offer their expertise for the sustainable exploitation of these resources. I encourage companies to establish operations in these markets, too,” Minister Ville Skinnari says.



