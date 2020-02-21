Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size study, Product, Deployment and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is valued approximately at USD 19.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 17.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Healthcare Cloud Computing helps organizations to manage, store and process data or information’s from different locations and delivers hosting services over the internet, also provides real -time data collection and improves accessibility to the data. Healthcare Cloud Computing assists healthcare industries to generate quantum of data, from patient background information to image and video data. healthcare industries required high computation power and migration from legacy systems for storing and process data effectively which is the restraining factor for the healthcare providers from setting in-house set-up and going cloud service. Moreover, the rising adoption of big data analytics, wearable devices, and IoT in healthcare as well as better storage, flexibility, and scalability of data offered by cloud computing has enhanced the growth of this market over the forecast period. The rising global population along with increasing dynamic nature of health benefit plan designs boost the market growth. The adoption new payment models and cost-efficiency of the cloud and increasing disposable income will boost the growth of global Healthcare Cloud Computing market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to the increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) among medical professionals, and active participation by private sector players in the industrial development of this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as high disposable income, rising adoption of big data analytics, wearable devices, & IoT and the advantages of cloud usage would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Carestream Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of ONEX Corporation)

Athenahealth, Inc.

Carecloud Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Eclinicalworks

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

NTT Data Corporation

Sectra AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Healthcare Provider Solutions

Healthcare Payer Solutions

By Deployment Model:

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

By Component:

Service

Software

By Pricing Model:

Pay-As-You-Go Pricing Model

Spot Pricing Model

By Service Model:

Software-as-a-Service

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Platform-as-a-Service

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016,2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

