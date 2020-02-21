Hot Trends: Bob Baldwin's Newest Contemporary Jazz CD "Henna" Lands Among The Billboard Jazz Charts for His 14th Time

The 31st disc from Pianist/Composer Baldwin showacases his depth for harmony and arranging chops Bob Baldwin covered the Beatles on his 2018 release "Abbey Road and the Beatles".

Baldwin's disc #31 tributes the late George Duke & Joe Sample while maintaining his own soulful signature, a must-have disc for Contemporary Jazz fans.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pianist-Arranger Bob Baldwin's 31st release is a model of musical and sonic consistency, one that his loyal fan-base truly appreciates. "Henna" has a plethora of seasoned musicians from the smooth and contemporary jazz world, including Marion Meadows (sax), Tom Browne (trumpet), Ragan Whiteside (flute), Lori Williams (vocals), Nils (guitar), U-Nam (guitars), Walter Beasley (sax), Springsteen sideman Barry Danielian (trumpet), Brooke Alford (violin) and more. His business acumen is as progressive today as the late Ray Charles in his 1960's heyday as highlighted in the movie, "Ray". Some have even referred to the Grammy-nominated artist as the 'Ray Charles of Contemporary Jazz.'

"'Henna' is a organic project with lots of live sessions captured over the last few months, recorded in Atlanta, GA and New York City, where I spend a lot of my time," says the native Mt. Vernonite (NY).

MIDIman journeyman Baldwin began merging technology with music back in 1982 when engineer Wayne Warnecke, a friend of keyboard legend Bob James, gave him an IBM program by Roger Powell named Texture. That software helped to introduce a new musical technology process called MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface). He met James later that year at Minot Studios in White Plains, NY. "It was there where I saw people like Kirk Whalum working out tracks for his debut disc, or Rufus Thomas' daughter Vaneese, writing tracks for Freddie Jackson, or drum legends Lenny White and Omar Hakim laying down drum tracks with then-newbie Marcus Miller, and David Sanborn dropping his legendary sound on the latest Harrison Console. It was one of the most frequented studios nestled 30 miles North of the big apple. I wanted to be on the front-end of the technology and in the end, it paid off because it made it easy to document a solid and consistent musical journey."

The use of various Yamaha acoustic pianos as well as other Yamaha keyboards (his go-to electronic keyboard company) has been the core sound of his recordings from day one".

"Minot was a huge hotbed for well-established jazz and rhythm & blues cats who would hang out often, and I would sit back and watch the process unravel and let it all soak in," says Baldwin. The experiences with MIDI would help to lock him into a career that now spans five decades. His first project, "A Long Way To Go," was a MIDI production overload of keyboard and drum grooves, a moment in time Baldwin refers to as 'MIDI on steroids'. "I used as many keyboards I could find and filled every space with a note, bell and/or whistle. Those were fun times," says BB.

LABELED AN INNOVATOR:

"A Long Way To Go" (Malaco Jazz) caught the ear of then-judge Roberta Flack at the Sony Innovators Award program in 1988. He was selected over the Detroit all-female band Straight Ahead, whose members included Althea Rene (flute) and award-winning violinist Regina Carter. "Looking back, I consider myself fortunate in squeaking my way to victory with the Sony program", says the Sony Innovator. Both Straight Ahead and Baldwin later inked deals with Atlantic Jazz, signed by Record Executive Sylvia Rhone. In 1990, his debut solo project, "Rejoice" was a continuum of his funky MIDIfied ways, featuring the aforementioned White, who fancied himself (anonymously) on the drum machine, the aforementioned Thomas and Browne, as well as Atlantic Starr members Porter Carroll, Jr. and Sharon Bryant.

More than a dozen record deals later, switching frequently due to label bankruptcies, closed businesses and his own firing of a half dozen labels due to what he identifies as "multiple label contract breaches, horrendously inaccurate royalty statement reports that never benefits the artist,", he now showcases almost all of his 31 recordings on the Orchard, a Sony Digital Music Distributor.

"Having independence from record labels is a big deal for me", says the 7-time SESAC music award winner. "Not having to sell off my music, or sell my soul for a check allows me to sleep real good at night. I may not have the zillions many other artists have, but as my dad would say, 'A slow quarter is better than a fast dollar anytime'. In the end, flaming out is not an option. I'll take the marathon route anytime. I sleep well."

"Henna" is gaining traction nationwide, and streaming comfortably on all platforms.

