One of DC’s finest trades in his badge to chase his dream.

Undercover cop takes acting skills to the stage

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has just been announced that Singer-songwriter and actor Rodney Fitts will take over the coveted role of 'Gregory' in Timothy Allen Smith’s new stage drama, “Choice.” Fitts will star opposite LA Theatre divas Libby Letlow and Loren Kinsella, in the play that is being hailed as Smith’s best work to-date.

Fitts first burst onto the National stage as a contestant on "X-Factor" and is making his second appearance with Timothy Allen Smith after debuting in the musical, Strength of This Nation in 2018. “Tim’s brilliant, he really is, but working with him can be interesting,” laughs Fitts. “He definitely has his own way of doing things though you can’t argue with the results.”

Smith has been on an incredible roll following the record-breaking success of 2016’s “Love Jones the Musical”. With follow-up hits like “Thugs and The Women Who Love Em” and “Neighborhood Barbershop” he has certainly made his mark in the Urban theatre world but, with “Choice,” he says he’s looking to branch out. “Honestly, I never intended to only tell those kinds of stories. Urban theatre is great but there is so much more in my catalog. I’m really thankful that the commercial success I’ve found is affording me the opportunity to spread my wings a little bit.”

To do that, Smith knows it is critically important to find the right talent. Which is exactly what he feels he’s done casting the former undercover policeman. “Rodney’s unique in that he’s so versatile. When he initially came to audition, I had no idea he could sing. He impressed our team so much with his acting that we were sold on him purely as an actor and it wasn’t until weeks later, during a casual conversation over a break in rehearsal, that he mentioned he sang as well.” Once Smith and team heard him sing, they knew they had found a special talent and knew they wanted to put it to good use. “He has such an interesting background,” says Smith. “The man spent almost a decade as an undercover officer in a major city. I can only imagine the things he’s seen and done.”

Fitts, a third-generation legacy officer, joined the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in 2007, where he was recruited to work with an elite undercover task force specializing in Human Trafficking and Prostitution. Oddly enough, it was with the Human Trafficking Unit that Rodney fine-tuned his acting skills and developed the itch to perform. After serving honorably for nine years, Rodney made the difficult decision to walk away from the family business and begin to chart his own path. He left Law Enforcement and moved to Los Angeles full time to pursue acting.

Loren Kinsella and Rodney Fitts will begin performances of Choice on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 8pm, joining Caroline Macou as 'Kim', Cameron Kauffman as 'Michelle,' Angel Davis as "Heather,' Ben Collotta as ‘Brian,’ and Libby Letlow as 'Julie Watson,' in the highly anticipated production at The Matrix Theatre (7657 Melrose Avenue).

Fitts is clearly excited to be working with Smith again. “As an actor, you don’t see material like this all that often,” he says excitedly. “Tim is a great writer and he really outdid himself with this one and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”



