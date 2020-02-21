Ternio Taps BCW Group for BlockCard Global Campaign

Get Your BlockCard Today at www.getblockcard.com

Ternio takes BlockCard™ worldwide, adding BCW Group to its partner network launching a whitelabel debit card for digital asset brands and e-payments networks

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ternio takes BlockCard ™ worldwide, adding BCW Group to its partner network launching a whitelabel debit card for digital asset brands, financial institutions and e-payments networks including Google, Apple and Samsung Pay.BlockCard™ enables consumers to deposit digital assets which are automatically converted into cash for merchants anywhere major credit cards are accepted and make deposits at retail locations including 7–11, Walmart & Western Union. Currently available in the U.S., BCW Group will spearhead a global rollout to onboard whitelabel clients in more than 30 countries through late 2020."BlockCard has always been designed to be a global payments solution," said Ian Kane, co-founder of Ternio. "As we expand BlockCard outside of the United States, we want to ensure a seamless on-boarding process for our international clientele. BCW has demonstrated an unparalleled amount of knowledge and professionalism in this space, making them the go-to choice as Ternio grows."Kyle J. Baron, Managing Partner at BCW Group is inspired by what the Ternio team has accomplished. "As a strategy firm, we specialise in creating frictionless paths for consumers to convert fiat to crypto. BlockCard™ takes this vision another step forward by offering a customer-centric, hassle-free purchasing experience utilising virtual & physical debit cards; allowing customers to use their digital assets for purchasing everyday items with any merchant where major credit cards are accepted."About BlockCard™getblockcard.com/About BCW GroupConsulting firm focused on designing and executing growth strategies for digital payments, digital assets & distributed ledger technologies initiatives. Our unique footprint cuts across both geographical and industrial plains as our core team sits across Asia - fastest growing market for both digital assets & digital payments - and is adept to implement a culmination of traditional and emerging technology provisions to build the infrastructure necessary for the digital economy.Reach out to us to see how we can transform your digital payments business payments@bcw.group



