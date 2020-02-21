Ternio Taps BCW Group for BlockCard Global Campaign
Ternio takes BlockCard™ worldwide, adding BCW Group to its partner network launching a whitelabel debit card for digital asset brands and e-payments networksHONG KONG, HONG KONG, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ternio takes BlockCard™ worldwide, adding BCW Group to its partner network launching a whitelabel debit card for digital asset brands, financial institutions and e-payments networks including Google, Apple and Samsung Pay.
BlockCard™ enables consumers to deposit digital assets which are automatically converted into cash for merchants anywhere major credit cards are accepted and make deposits at retail locations including 7–11, Walmart & Western Union. Currently available in the U.S., BCW Group will spearhead a global rollout to onboard whitelabel clients in more than 30 countries through late 2020.
“BlockCard has always been designed to be a global payments solution,” said Ian Kane, co-founder of Ternio. “As we expand BlockCard outside of the United States, we want to ensure a seamless on-boarding process for our international clientele. BCW has demonstrated an unparalleled amount of knowledge and professionalism in this space, making them the go-to choice as Ternio grows.”
Kyle J. Baron, Managing Partner at BCW Group is inspired by what the Ternio team has accomplished. "As a strategy firm, we specialise in creating frictionless paths for consumers to convert fiat to crypto. BlockCard™ takes this vision another step forward by offering a customer-centric, hassle-free purchasing experience utilising virtual & physical debit cards; allowing customers to use their digital assets for purchasing everyday items with any merchant where major credit cards are accepted."
“BlockCard has always been designed to be a global payments solution,” said Ian Kane, co-founder of Ternio. “As we expand BlockCard outside of the United States, we want to ensure a seamless on-boarding process for our international clientele. BCW has demonstrated an unparalleled amount of knowledge and professionalism in this space, making them the go-to choice as Ternio grows.”
About BlockCard™
getblockcard.com/
About BCW Group
Consulting firm focused on designing and executing growth strategies for digital payments, digital assets & distributed ledger technologies initiatives. Our unique footprint cuts across both geographical and industrial plains as our core team sits across Asia - fastest growing market for both digital assets & digital payments - and is adept to implement a culmination of traditional and emerging technology provisions to build the infrastructure necessary for the digital economy.
Reach out to us to see how we can transform your digital payments business payments@bcw.group
Kyle J. Baron, Managing Partner
BCW Group
+852 5682 5333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.