Intetics Resides in the Global Outsourcing 100 list for 14 Years in a Row

NAPLES, FL, USA, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAOP® announced the annual Global Outsourcing 100® list the best outsourcing world’s best outsourcing service providers. The list was announced on the opening day of the Outsourcing World Summit in Orlando, Florida. The event brought together hundreds of outsourcing buyers, advisors, providers and academics from around the globe to share strategies for success in today's economy.

In its 14th year, The Global Outsourcing 100 includes leaders and rising stars as well as providers and advisors all in one comprehensive list. IAOP will publish and share the additional sub-lists for service provider and advisor applicants throughout the year.

“Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models, are scrutinizing their providers very closely, which is why choosing the right partners is more important than ever,” said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. “The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."

The 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 list showcasing the best companies in each of four judging categories (Customer References, Awards & Certifications, Programs for Innovation, Corporate Social Responsibility) premieres in a special advertising section of the 2020 FORTUNE 500 issue of FORTUNE magazine. The newsstand on-sale date of this issue is May 18, 2020.

“Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional,” said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. “The Global Outsourcing 100 list has done just that. We’re proud to recognize Intetics for being among these companies this year.”

The 2020 panel was led by IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. The panel includes:

•Daniel Beimborn, Professor, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management

•Teresa Harris, COP, Global Supplier Relationship Manager, GE

•Mary D. Lewis, COP, Sourcing Manager II, Supply Chain Management, Sprint

•Cheryl Seely, COP, formerly Manager, Thomson Reuters

•F. Arlene Elk, COP, Vendor Management Manager, Halyard Health

•Mike Fabrizi, COP, Principal, The MITRE Corp

•Heiko Gewald, Professor, Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Intetics

Intetics is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.

Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA) and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on the Predictive Software Engineering framework. Intetics’ core strength is the design of software products in conditions of incomplete specifications. We have extensive industry expertise in Education, Healthcare, Logistics, Life Science, Finance, Insurance, Communications, and custom ERP, CRM, Intelligent Automation and Geospatial solutions.

Our advanced software engineering background and outstanding quality management platform, along with an unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment, team building, and talent retention, guarantee that our clients receive exceptional results for their projects. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for a quarter of a century. Intetics operates from 10 offices in 6 countries including US (headquarters), Germany, UK, Belarus, Poland, and Ukraine. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and a Microsoft Gold and Amazon Partner. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious titles and awards, including Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Clutch and ACQ5 Awards, and inclusion into IAOP’s Best Global Outsourcing 100 list.



