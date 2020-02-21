Sai Huda featured in My Quest for the Best podcast hosted by Bill Ringle, reveals what are top three cybersecurity risks

Sai Huda

Globally recognized risk and cybersecurity expert featured in renowned My Quest for the Best podcast hosted by Bill Ringle

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sai Huda, author of the best-selling book, Next Level Cybersecurity: Detect The Signals, Stop The Hack , is the expert guest featured in My Quest for the Best podcast hosted by Bill Ringle.My Quest for the Best is a top business podcast on iTunes.It is an expert interview show featuring business, thought and community leaders, who talk about their insights in achieving success in both business and life with host, Bill Ringle, renowned business coach, known as “America’s Business Growth Strategist.”In this 30 minutes My Quest for the Best episode, Bill Ringle interviews Sai Huda for his insights into why hacks and ransomware continue to happen and what businesses can do to avoid loss or damage.In the podcast, Huda reveals:• What are the top three cybersecurity risks facing businesses of all sizes and types; and• How best to mitigate the risks with a practical business-focused approach.In this podcast, Huda, a dynamic speaker, keeps the audience engaged with on-point strategies, examples and practical how-to.“It is an honor to be featured in My Quest for the Best, hosted by Bill Ringle. I highly recommend every business leader listen to the podcast. It will help the business get on top of cyber risk, so they can continue to grow and not get surprised and suffer loss or damage,” said Sai Huda.Huda is a globally recognized risk and cybersecurity expert, technology visionary and business leader, with more than 20 years of hands-on experience. He is former GM, Risk, Information Security and Compliance Solutions, FIS, a Fortune 500 company. Previously, he was founder and CEO, Compliance Coach, which was acquired by FIS.He serves as an advisory board member at Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) and as an expert consultant to boards and executives on risk and cybersecurity best practices. He is also a frequent keynote speaker at industry conferences.To learn more about Next Level Cybersecurity or to schedule an interview with the author, please visit his website at www.saihuda.com



