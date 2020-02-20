Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket Sets 2020 Targets to Minimize Eco-footprint

Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket

Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket blends the best of classic Thai and contemporary design. Bright and breezy residences offer living and dining areas, fully equipped kitchens and oversized balconies for an ultimate experience of bliss.

Green Globe recently recertified Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket with the property receiving a commendable compliance score of 89%

Michael Wenk, Managing Director at the resort said,” For the past 8 years we have been continuously reinforcing our commitment towards environmental conservation as we believe we must account for the support and protection of our community and our environment. We are actively introducing innovative technological measures to help reduce our eco-footprint and preserve our fragile ecosystem.”

Sustainable initiatives at the property focus on key areas of energy, food and waste reduction strategies.

Recycling: 100% Recycled Waste in 2020

In 2019, Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket increased its property wide commitment toward recycling efforts through holding staff training sessions that incorporated real-life exposure to the negative effects of mismanaged waste on the local Phuket environment. The multi-disciplinary training, conducted by an environmental foundation, consisted of a visual power point presentation followed by site inspections to both a local water canal and a national park. Located immediately in front of the entrance of the park was a highly polluted water stream severely affected by nearby construction that was black in colour. The training concluded by contrasting these adverse effects with an initiative situated a few hundred meters further inside the national park that focuses on the preservation of the natural habitat of sea turtles.

Witnessing firsthand both the positive and negative impacts that humans can have on the environment and their direct results is particularly significant to employees, the majority of whom are local residents of the small island. The effectiveness of the workshops was reflected in all hotel departments recycling more than 144 kg of plastic bottles, 1,200 kg of glass bottles and 36 kg of aluminium cans, a marked contrast in comparison to figures from the previous year.

The resort sorts and recycles various materials including plastic, paper/cardboard, glass bottles, aluminum, toners, batteries as well as food waste. Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket will continue to identify any additional items and hold regular sustainability training for team members in efforts to better manage all recyclable waste.

Waste: 30% Food Waste Reduction in 2020

Waste volume is recorded and monitored regularly on a monthly basis while paper, plastic and food waste at the property is recorded daily. In line with the resort’s waste management procedures, when waste is weighed daily employees are directly confronted with the amount of waste being generated through hotel operations. This is intentionally done to raise awareness and convey the message more effectively. Since implementing a Food Waste Policy, the property has managed to reduce its average food waste from 145 kg to 107 kg per month. In the past 7 months, a total of 266 kg less food waste was generated. The resort aims to decrease food waste by 30% this year.

Electricity Consumption: 20% less electricity in rooms in 2020

New operating procedures where electrical consumption is monitored, analysed and reviewed daily by the management team has been introduced. This has enabled the resort to reduce its electrical usage from 57.12 kwh to 52.14 kwh per guest night. This is a decrease of 8.7% in energy consumption per guest night. The resort’s target this year is to reduce electricity usage in guest rooms by 20%.

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



