Methode Electronics to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Thursday, March 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI), a global designer and manufacturer of electro-mechanical devices, will release its third-quarter Fiscal 2020 results for the period ended February 1, 2020, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, before the market opens.



Following the release, the Company will conduct a conference call and Webcast to review financial and operational highlights led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Donald W. Duda, and Chief Financial Officer, Ron Tsoumas, at 10:00 a.m. Central time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 369-8770 (domestic) or (862) 298-0840 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A simultaneous Webcast can be accessed through the Company’s Web site, www.methode.com , by selecting the Investor Relations page, and then clicking on the “Webcast” icon.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call through March 12, 2020, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and providing Conference ID number 55945. On the Internet, a replay will be available for 30 days through the Company’s Web site, www.methode.com , by selecting the Investor Relations page and then clicking on the “Webcast” icon.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, LED lighting, wireless and sensing technologies. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical. Our components are found in the primary end-markets of the aerospace, appliance, automotive, commercial vehicle, construction, consumer and industrial equipment, communications (including information processing and storage, networking equipment, wireless and terrestrial voice/data systems), medical, rail and other transportation industries. Further information can be found on Methode's Web site www.methode.com .

For Methode Electronics:

Mark Shermetaro

Vice President Corporate Development

mshermetaro@methode.com

248-752-3468

Nathan Abler

Dresner Corporate Services

nabler@dresnerco.com

714-742-4180



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.