First Cosmetic CBD Facial Mask launched in Japan by HealthyTOKYO

HealthyTOKYO, a pioneer in the Japanese CBD market announces the launch of the first registered cosmetic CBD facial mask made in Japan.

Many of our customers are asking for cosmetics that contain CBD. With this request we decided that a facial mask would be the best initial product for our new cosmetic line.” — David Israelsson, Head of Operations

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthyTOKYO, announced the launch of the first registered cosmetic CBD Facial Mask in Japan. The Relax & Refresh CBD Facial Mask is specially formulated to prevent wrinkles due to dryness and rough skin while restoring moisture. The CBD facial mask is made in Japan using the finest ingredients. It contains a variety of botanical extracts including 30 mg of CBD (cannabidiol) a popular derivative of the hemp plant widely known overseas for its anti-inflammatory and relaxation-inducing properties. Other beneficial natural extracts include Yuzu, Licorice root, Tea leaf, Rosemary leaf, Centella, Chamomile flower, Chinese skullcap root and Knotweed root. The Relax & Refresh CBD Facial Mask is vegan, made without the use of any animal products.HealthyTOKYO is a leader in the Japanese CBD and vegan markets. The company has as a long history of firsts. In 2016 they pioneered the introduction of CBD oil in Japan through their online shop. In 2018, the company opened HeathyTOKYO Cafe & Shop in Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. This is the first fully vegan cafe in any airport in Japan. The company also opened Japan’s first dedicated CBD Shop & Cafe in Harajuku on February 1, 2020.The Relax & Refresh CBD Facial Mask is available in HealthyTOKYO’s retail shops in Harajuku and Haneda Airport as well as through their online shop.David Israelsson, Head of Operations explained “Many of our customers are asking for cosmetics that contain CBD. With this request we decided that a facial mask would be the best initial product for our new cosmetic line. Our customers are looking for the highest quality cosmetics with the finest ingredients. People are also becoming more aware of the benefits of using only vegan ingredients. We are delighted to bring the first cosmetic CBD facial mask to the Japanese market”.CBD oil (cannabidiol) is extracted from the hemp plant. Results from intense research with CBD indicate positive effects in a number of health-related areas. It is popular among people seeking stress reduction, pain relief, better sleep and anti-inflammatory properties for skin conditions. CBD can be consumed as an oil, in food and drink and is also becoming a key component in cosmetics and creams. To sell CBD in Japan it must be produced according to defined legal standards and not contain detectable levels of THC (the substance that can cause a euphoric effect).In recent years CBD has experienced tremendous growth in the US, Canada and Europe. According to Forbes, the worldwide market for CBD is expected to reach US$ 20 billion by 2024. Japan is the first country in Asia to allow for the sale of CBD and products have been available since 2016. The market in Japan is expected to grow exponentially from 2020 as more people learn about the greater availability and benefits of CBD products.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.