MCLEAN, VA, USA, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geoff Tokajer has served the Department of the Navy in many roles and capacities both in and out of uniform. As a U.S. Marine within combat arms, intelligence and military law, as a member of Naval Special Warfare Command within the United States Special Operations Command and in his current role leading a larger program to combat threats in the 21st Century warfare domain. Below, he sheds light on similarities between the US Navy’s early beginnings and the growth of its military might into the world’s most powerful maritime combat force.For nearly three decades , Geoff Tokajer has served the U.S. military in a range of roles ranging from tactical operations, strategic planning and research, development, testing, evaluation and implementation of emerging technology in modern warfare tactics, techniques and procedures. He enlistedin the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17 and has been involved in America’s securityand defense ever since.Today, Tokajer continues to serve in the United States Department of Defense where he researcheshuman and machine behaviors like automated botnet actors threatening both our military readiness, our democracy and thus our national security. His studies have led him to new discoveries in developments in internet warfare and online security, among other critical topics. Below, he shares his passion for serving the United States Department of the Navy with a brief look into its earliest beginnings.“The United States Navy and Marine Corps team is as old as the country itself with the first set of warships being put into action as far back as 1775 during the Revolutionary War,” says Geoff Tokajer. In 1775, the British owned the sea around America which threatened to impact the colonies' trade system as well as wage war on seaside settlements. In response, newly-formed states responded by commissioning small fleets to defend their settlements and the local waters. Congress was still on the fence about a navy at the time, however, as many believed the struggle with the British could be resolved without such force.“Those early ideas of a United States Navy turned into the Continental Navy, which consisted of a small handful of ships that helped in the immediate struggles at sea,” says Geoff Tokajer. “However, it was quickly disbanded and the talk for an official Navy didn’t reach a major threshold again until the Naval Act of 1794 was signed into law by George Washington.”Tokajer observes the online information domain as the metaphorical new “seas” of modern warfare requiring a shift in how we approach threats politically and militarily. “Today, we are in direct competition with our adversaries to dominate this new space, and build the “vessels” that will serve as the first heavy frigates patrolling 21st century digital waters. “Information can be just as powerful as weapons systems in the command and control structure”, says Tokajer. “Narrative wins sentiment, sentiment wins support and support wins the day.”Today, the US Navy is the largest and most capable sea fleet in the entire world. Some estimates put its size and power larger than the next 13 navies combined. It has the highest combined battle fleet tonnage as well as serves as the world’s largest aircraft carrier fleet.“The Navy has been a powerful resource in every major struggle our country has had, first on the sea, then on land, air and space”, says Geoff Tokajer. “It’s undoubtedly the most respected navy anywhere in the world and we will continue to adapt, lead and win the fight in any domain - current and emerging.”



