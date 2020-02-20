Mark B. Grier Joins Freddie Mac Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced that Mark B. Grier has been elected to its Board of Directors effective February 18, 2020. Grier served as Vice Chairman and a Member of the Board of Directors of Prudential Financial, Inc. until his retirement in 2019.



“Mark Grier brings more than 40 years of finance, risk, and markets experience to Freddie Mac,” said Sara Mathew, non-executive chair of Freddie Mac’s Board of Directors. “His deep expertise in capital management will benefit the Board as we guide Freddie Mac through the next chapter of its corporate life.”

Grier joined Prudential in 1995 as Chief Financial Officer and held several positions before being named to the Office of the Chairman in 2002 and as Vice Chairman in 2007. He oversaw a wide array of functions, including Finance, Risk Management, Chief Investment Office, Corporate Actuarial, Investor Relations, Global Business & Technology Solutions, and Global Marketing and Communications. He also led Global Strategic Initiatives, which oversaw Prudential’s international retirement and China strategies. In late 2011, he led the $3 billion initial public offering of Prudential Financial, which was the one of the largest IPOs in history at the time.

Grier previously held various positions at Chase Manhattan Corporation and its predecessor from 1978 to 1995, including Executive Vice President, Global Risk Management and Executive Vice President, Co-Head of Global Markets.

Grier attended Eastern Illinois University where he received a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in economics. He also earned an MBA in finance and corporate accounting from The University of Rochester. He is Chair of Achieve and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and is a Trustee of Eisenhower Fellow and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS).

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com , Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog .

MEDIA CONTACT: Frederick Solomon

703-903-3861

Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.