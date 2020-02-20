A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Robert Decherd Stock Purchase

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) said today that Robert W. Decherd, the Company’s chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer, has acquired 125,844 shares of the Company’s Series B stock and 2,000 shares of Series A stock in private transactions with members of the Moroney family. With these purchases, Decherd and The Decherd Foundation own 91.6 percent of the Company’s Series B shares and his total voting power is approximately 52.6 percent.



Except for an additional purchase of 1,000 Series A shares expected to be made next week in a private transaction, Decherd has no plans to acquire additional shares of Series A or Series B stock in the foreseeable future.

About A. H. Belo Corporation

A. H. Belo Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has commercial printing, distribution and direct mail capabilities, as well as a presence in emerging media and digital marketing. While focusing on extending the Company’s media platforms, A. H. Belo delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit www.ahbelo.com or email invest@ahbelo.com.

Statements in this communication concerning A. H. Belo Corporation’s business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts, including statements of the Company’s expectations relating to the outcome of its ongoing review of asset impairment and related items and the timing of its anticipated restatement of annual and quarterly reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are “forward-looking statements” as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company’s control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers’ tastes; newsprint prices; program costs; labor relations; technology obsolescence; as well as other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

﻿Contact:

Katy Murray

214-977-8869



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.