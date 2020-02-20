Trans World Entertainment Corporation Announces Closing of the Sale of its FYE Segment and Entry into a Credit Facility for its etailz Segment

/EIN News/ -- ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trans World Entertainment (Nasdaq – TWMC, “TWEC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has closed the previously-announced sale of substantially all of the assets constituting its For Your Entertainment (“FYE”) segment to a subsidiary of Sunrise Records and Entertainment Ltd. (“Sunrise”), the parent of Sunrise Records in Canada and HMV Records in the United Kingdom, for $10 million in cash, subject to net inventory and other adjustments, plus the assumption of certain liabilities (the “Transaction”).



The Transaction was unanimously approved by the Company’s board of directors on January 23, 2020, and was approved by more than two-thirds of the Company’s shareholders at a special shareholders meeting held on February 17, 2020. All of the proceeds from the Transaction were used to repay outstanding indebtedness and to satisfy other unassumed liabilities.

Going forward, the Company plans to focus on the operation of its wholly owned subsidiary, etailz, Inc., which has today entered into a loan and security agreement with Encina Business Credit, LLC of up to $25 million. The facility will be primarily used to provide capital for etailz to achieve its growth goals, which includes further developing its software and services offerings, supporting inventory expansion, and expanding into new marketplaces and geographies.

Michael Feurer, Trans World’s CEO, stated, “The sale of our FYE segment has put our stores and employees in the best position to continue forward and build upon an almost 50 year legacy. With respect to etailz, we believe marketplace selling, technology, and advertising have never been more important to global retailing. The securing of the credit facility for etailz is a positive and important first step to support the growth of etailz, which will remain our focus for the future.”

About etailz

etailz is a leading online marketplace retail expert, service, and software provider that uses a data driven approach to digital marketplace retailing. Through the use of proprietary software and e-commerce insight, etailz identifies new distributors and wholesalers, isolates emerging product trends, and optimizes price positioning and inventory purchasing decisions. A leading Amazon marketplace retailer that partners with brands and employs advanced technology and strategies to grow sales both domestically and internationally, etailz also partners with companies to expand their brand on eBay, Jet and Walmart.

Contact : Trans World Entertainment Financial Relations Board Edwin Sapienza Marilynn Meek Chief Financial Officer (mmeek@frbir.com) (518) 452-1242 (212) 827-3773



