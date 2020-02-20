Monte Nido & Affiliates Brings Two Residential Eating Disorder Programs to Chicagoland

Nation’s Leader to Offer Chicagoland Healing and Recovery for Adults and Adolescents, and All Genders

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, the nation’s leading provider of eating disorder treatment for over 24 years, announces the opening of two residential eating disorder treatment centers in Chicagoland this spring. Monte Nido Chicago will provide programming for adults of all genders, and Clementine Naperville will offer treatment for female adolescents. The outcome-based residential facilities will be Monte Nido & Affiliates’ first treatment centers in the state of Illinois. Monte Nido Chicago is accepting inquiries for treatment and will be opening March 2. Clementine Naperville will be opening later this spring.



Monte Nido Chicago and Clementine Naperville will provide the highest level of care outside of a hospital, with 24-hour nursing in the comfort of a home environment. The personalized programs offer sophisticated medical, psychiatric, clinical and nutritional care.

“Our programs are designed around the belief in a person’s ability to become fully recovered,” said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. “We specialize in delivering evidence-based treatment backed by decades of providing successful healing and recovery for our clients nationwide.”

Monte Nido Chicago

Opening March 2 in the village of Winfield, Monte Nido Chicago will offer programming for adults of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise dependency, as well as co-occurring substance use, trauma and psychiatric presentations. The program’s treatment approach focuses on the restoration of physiological and nutritional balance, the implementation of mindful eating and exercise routines, the elimination of destructive behaviors and the development of motivation and treatment engagement.

“Eating disorders do not discriminate, and we are proud to provide adults of all genders treatment in the Chicago area, allowing them to remain closer to home and their families,” said Joel Jahraus, MD, CEDS, FAED, Chief Medical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates.

Clementine Naperville

Clementine Naperville, opening in May, is a residential program exclusively for adolescent girls between the ages of 11 and 17 seeking treatment for anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder or exercise addiction. Treatment is integrated with personalized clinical and nutritional care, as well as comprehensive academic and family support.

“With any eating disorder, early treatment intervention is optimal. Clementine gives adolescents customized treatment that correlates with long-term health and greatly improves chances of full recovery," said Jahraus.

According to the National Eating Disorder Association, 20 million women and ten million men in the U.S. will have an eating disorder at some point in their lives. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness, and early intervention can be a major factor in recovery. Identifying and treating an eating disorder within the first three years of illness improves the speed of recovery, reduces symptoms and increases the likelihood of permanent healing. Nevertheless, Monte Nido & Affiliates believes recovery is possible at any age, and help can be provided to everyone irrespective of the duration of his or her eating disorder.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is the country's leading eating disorder treatment provider, offering residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates twenty-four facilities in nine states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes three distinct eating disorder treatment brands: Monte Nido, Oliver-Pyatt Centers and Clementine.

