Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases, today announced that Pascal Touchon, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at two upcoming investor conferences in March:



Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference

Fireside Chat: Monday, March 2, 2020 at 4:10 pm EST

Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Company Presentation: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:45 am EDT

Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL

Live audio webcasts will be available by visiting the Investors & Media – News & Events section of atarabio.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available on the Company's website for 14 days following the live webcasts.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( @Atarabio ) is a leading off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases. Atara’s technology platform leverages research collaborations with leading academic institutions with the Company’s scientific, clinical, regulatory and manufacturing expertise. Atara’s pipeline includes tab-cel® (tabelecleucel), which is in Phase 3 development for patients with Epstein-Barr virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) as well as in earlier stage development for other EBV-associated hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC); T-cell immunotherapies targeting EBV antigens believed to be important for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis; and next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapies. The company was founded in 2012 and is co-located in South San Francisco and Southern California. Our Southern California hub is anchored by our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com .

