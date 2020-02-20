Associa Sierra North Hosts “Leaders Forum” Board Member Event

/EIN News/ -- Reno, NV, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Sierra North hosted its first quarterly “Leaders Forum” for board members at Bistro 7 in Reno, NV.



This inaugural event hosted 15 board leaders from 10 selected communities who had the opportunity to collaborate with fellow HOA leaders, discuss what is working in their communities, gain insight, and build a support group of peers. Industry expert Debora Costa, Associa Sierra North president, moderated the event.



“Associa Sierra North is dedicated to providing board members with unique resources, skills, and training needed to meet the complex range of demands facing each community,” stated Dolores Vander Aa, Associa Sierra North business development manager. “These new quarterly forums are designed to educate and equip board members for success, which will lead to thriving communities.”



“We felt the concept of the forum and exchange of ideas will benefit our community,” stated Steve Tate, Saddle Ridge at Damonte Ranch Homeowners Association president. “As a result, our plan is to be active participants in upcoming forums.”



