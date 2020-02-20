Homecare Hub Connects Patients to Curated Agencies and Thousands of Quality Caregivers

Healthcare Leader Establishes Company to Bring Quality and Innovation to Homecare

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homecare Hub , a socially responsible company with a vision to improve homecare quality and affordability for patients, announced the official launch of its ‘Homecare Hub Marketplace’ in the Greater Toronto Area.



The Homecare Hub Marketplace facilitates the connection between caregiving agencies and patients. All agencies listed undergo a high-quality screening and care monitoring process. Features include transparent pricing, simplified payments and standardized nomenclature for care services. In line with their vision to bring affordable homecare to patients and their families, the secure PHIPA and HIPAA compliant platform does not markup prices to patients at all.

“We’ve been pleased to see patients respond positively during our pilot period, and to witness so many committed organizations willing to partner with us to solve this significant societal problem,” said Dr. Vipan Nikore, CEO and co-founder of Homecare Hub. “We must find new ways to reorganize the industry and innovate, otherwise we will not be able to care for our aging population. By being an independent, objective platform, we hope to fill a much-needed void in the industry.”

Founded in Toronto, Ontario, by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Vipan Nikore, Chief Technology Officer Rahim Lalani, and Directors Brian Kwan and Jay Vaghela, Homecare Hub was incubated out of the DMZ, which is ranked as the top university-based business incubator in the world by UBI Global.

The founding team brings together exceptional healthcare, homecare, technology, leadership, and legal experience. Dr. Nikore , an established healthcare leader and former winner of Canada’s top 40 under 40 award, is the Chief Medical Director for TD Bank Group, an internal medicine physician at the Cleveland Clinic and Trillium Health Partners, and an Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine. He is also a former IBM software engineer, Yale School of Management MBA graduate, founder of the youth non-profit uFLOW, and while teaching at MIT was co-author of one of the first Global Health Informatics books.

Mr. Lalani is a former director of software consulting at LANSA Inc., where he spent 17 years honing his technical and management skills. He is an alumnus from the University of Waterloo’s prestigious Computer Science and Masters in Management of Technology programs, and co-founder of Suvien, a non-profit helping restore memory through images for Alzheimer patients. Mr. Kwan and Mr. Vaghela are each experienced lawyers, called to the bar in Ontario, who, together, also co-founded a homecare agency that provides staffing solutions to institutional facilities.

Homecare Hub launches in Canada with 15 approved homecare agencies supplying over 1,000 caregivers. Operations will initially be focused on the Greater Toronto Area, though services are currently available on www.homecarehub.com from Oshawa to the Niagara region with plans to expand to London, Ontario within the next two months. Homecare Hub is also currently developing further innovations and relevant industry tools which will be deployed in the near future across North America.

ABOUT HOMECARE HUB:

Homecare Hub is a socially responsible company with a vision to improve homecare quality and affordability. Their first service, the Homecare Hub Marketplace, partners with high quality homecare agencies to help elderly and other homebound patients find quality home caregivers.

For more info see www.homecarehub.com .

Contact:

info@homecarehub.com

1-888-227-3080



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.