Communications and Leadership Expert, Catherine Johns, to Keynote TEAMWORKS 2020

The Main Midwest Event for Beauty Ingredients, Formulations, Delivery innovations & Household Product Development

The Main Event for the Midwest Chapter of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (MWSCC) to Feature Motivational Speaker on April 8th

We are excited to have Catherine Johns deliver the Keynote at TEAMWORKS 2020 and provide inspiring and actionable information on how we all can become better communicators and business leaders” — Perry Romanowski, Chair, MWSCC

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Midwest Chapter of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (MWSCC) main event, TEAMWORKS, announces that Catherine Johns will deliver a Keynote Address on: Next Gen Leadership: Balance Command and Connection. Taking place on April 8, 2020, TEAMWORKS is a one-day conference and trade show for beauty ingredients, formulations, delivery innovations and now household product development at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Ms. Johns will enlighten attendees on how to embody leadership so that they can influence how they are perceived—and how others respond to them. Being able to command a room and connect with people can have a real impact on colleagues, customers and business results.

When it comes to communication, Catherine Johns wrote the book. She has numerous years of experience on the stage and in the studio and offers a practical path to making a stronger impression as a real leader when speaking in a meeting, on a conference call or even in casual conversation. She is also the author of Show Up & Shine: Simple Steps to Boost Your Confidence & Charisma.

“These cosmetic/personal care & household chemistry and product development professionals will be ready to create more impact and more success after our TEAMWORKS Keynote Conversation,” said Catherine Johns.

Prior to the Keynote will be The Next Generation educational symposium with technical sessions that include a kick-off presentation by TEAMWORKS’ Diamond Sponsor, FitzChem, followed by sessions which include “Cosmetic Recalls and the ‘Good Housekeeping’ of Manufacturing Plants," “Demystifying W/O Emulsions;” “Colorants Used in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products;” and “All About Essential Oils.”

TEAMWORKS 2020 will also feature an expo floor with more then 150 leading manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of raw materials and ingredients. Suppliers of testing, measurement and research equipment, as well as innovative service solutions and software providers will also be exhibiting.

A Presentation Theater, “Main Stage,” during expo hours, will highlight the expansion into household product development with sessions lead by Mintel on “The Evolution of Sustainability," that will explore how sustainability has evolved and migrated through categories and how it is playing out within the household space in terms of packaging and ingredients as well as in personal care. In addition there will be a session by Amway on “Current Trends in Global Regulations,” being coordinated by sister chapter: Society of Cosmetic Chemists Michigan. The balance of the presentations will be made by select exhibitors and address technical issues and the innovations/solutions that will assist in all aspects of formulation.

“We are excited to have Catherine Johns deliver the Keynote at TEAMWORKS and provide inspiring and actionable information on how we all can become better communicators and business leaders. This year’s TEAMWORKS will provide the Midwest region with unmatched education, networking and industry opportunities,” said Perry Romanowski, Chair, MWSCC.

TEAMWORKS 2020 has also formed new alliances with ACI (American Cleaning Institute) and HAPPI magazine to expand the events reach outside of cosmetic/personal care development to include household products. It also recently confirmed that the Michigan Chapter of the SCC will also sponsor the event, furthering TEAMWORKS penetration in the Midwest market.

The popular social night event, that is a key component to attendees’ overall TEAMWORKS experience, will take place on Tuesday, April 7th at the HofbrauHaus in Rosemont. Registration for TEAMWORKS 2020 and ticket sales for the social event can be found here: https://www.midwestscc.org/2020-main-event/ For exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities, contact teamworks@midwestscc.org.

###

About Midwest Society of Cosmetic Chemists (MWSCC)

The Society of Cosmetic Chemists Midwest Chapter, Inc. is a professional organization for cosmetic chemists located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Iowa. There are 18 chapters in total that make up the national Society of Cosmetic Chemists. The association is dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science and strives to increase and disseminate scientific information through meetings and publications. By promoting research in cosmetic science and industry, and by setting high ethical, professional and educational standards, we reach our goal of improving the qualifications of cosmetic scientists. Our mission is to further the interests and recognition of cosmetic scientists while maintaining the confidence of the public in the cosmetic and toiletries industry. For information on membership contact: midwestscc@midwestscc.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.