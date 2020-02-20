CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL DAY OF HAPPINESS WITH A CONCERT TO UNITE ALL

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay will be celebrating the International Day of Happiness with a concert on March 28th 2020, at the historic Fort Harrison in Clearwater Florida.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 28th The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay will host their 5th Annual “International Day of Happiness Celebration” at the historic Fort Harrison. In this increasingly materialistic world the United Nations designated a special day that recognized that “happiness is a fundamental human goal”. The Association provides The Way to Happiness book as a road map to guide anyone to make better choices and so create a better world for all.

The historic Fort Harrison, will be opening its doors to community leaders, educators, pastors, ministers, and like-minded individuals, to share what the Association has been doing to bring happiness to the community and present an inspirational and spectacular concert.

The President of TWTH Association Tampa Bay, Ms. Kelly Yaegermann said, “It is of utmost importance to share happiness! The Way to Happiness booklet and its success in creating positive changes internationally will be featured at the event. We want to see a rippling effect of The Way to Happiness being spread to the furthest corners of our communities and touching lives of those around us.”

TWTH Association Tampa Bay bases its actions on the book, authored by Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, containing 21 non-religious, common sense guidelines for anyone to follow in making positive choices towards a happier life. In one precept Mr. Hubbard writes, “The Way to Happiness is made much brighter by applying the precept: ‘Try to treat others as you would want them to treat you’”.

The Way to Happiness is one of six humanitarian programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology (http://www.scientology.tv).

For more information on the program or how to attend this event, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755 or call: (727) 467-6961.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay:

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.





