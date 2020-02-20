Wall Street Green Summit Continues to Set the Stage for Sustainability in 2020

Wall Street Green Summit will return to New York on March 23rd. The Summit focuses climate change solutions in clean energy & water, & sustainable agriculture.

Now is the time to focus on climate change solutions in clean energy, water and agriculture. Investors are now engaged in sustainable finance.” — Peter Fusaro, Founder, Wall Street Green Summit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 19th Annual Wall Street Green Summit will be held on Monday March 23rd at the Princeton Club in midtown Manhattan. The Summit will focus on accelerating climate change solutions by the deployment of more capital in the rapidly growing sustainable finance sector. Specific examples of investment strategies and technologies will be shown at the Summit.This year’s Summit will focus on six Impact Investment funds all with different strategies in Nordic technology acceleration, ocean investing, thematic ESG investing and human capital investing.Speaker Sessions include:• Karl Andersen, Founder of AV Group Ltd, which is focused on ESG and Impact in scaling Nordic technologies in energy, food and water to global markets• Tim Hoffman of Columbia Tech Ventures will offer insights on The Latest Developments in Cleantech Investment• Julie Davis, Head of Impact Solutions at Bank of the West/Paribas, will identify new investment ideas in sustainability.A growing number of responsible investors are now clamoring for more product to invest in to address the key sectors of the world’s economy impacted by climate change i.e. energy, food and water. The dire need to green the supply chain is focusing investors on scaling and commercializing technologies that will bring the world to climate stasis before it is too late. Impact investment in technologies and funds is needed to grow rapidly during this decade to address climate impacts.Launched in 2002, Peter Fusaro’s Wall Street Green Summit covers cutting edge contact, the latest industry developments, and feature practitioners and leaders in the field of sustainable finance. The 19th annual WSGS promises to stimulate dialogue and offer solutions on distributed generation, the emerging hydrogen economy, where ESG and Impact investment is going, and how renewable energy fits into this picture as part of the energy transition.For more information on the Wall Street Green Summit, please visit http;// http://www.wsgts.com Media Contact:Peter FusaroGlobal Change Associates212-316-0223peterfusaro@global-change.com



