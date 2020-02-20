The Money-Making Challenge of Automotive Industry: Paving the Way for an All- Electric Future

February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric vehicles, solar energy, pickup truck and pickup truck bed covers are all growing markets whose growth is expected to only further accelerate over the coming years. The International Energy Agency (IEA) states that electric vehicles will grow from 3 million to as much as 125-220 million by 2030. Bloomberg New Energy Finance has projected the rise of electric cars, saying that the point of liftoff for sales will be that by 2022, electric vehicles will cost the same as their combustion counterparts.

Franchise Holdings International Inc.

With companies like Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Volkswagen developing electric pickup trucks along with more automotive companies around the globe starting the same, this is especially good news for Franchise Holdings International (OTC: FNHI).

It is the Holding company of Worksport Limited, an innovative automotive tech company that reinvented truck bed covers with solar technology. By combining solar technology with the normal generally known tonneau cover, Worksport was able to develop a solar power generating truck bed cover to have power on demand available for both work and sport outdoor activity. This innovation also promises to extend the driving range of the fast growing global market of electric pickup trucks. Franchise Holdings International announced this week to start selling their products also on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)

What better market forecast than a company that is growing with large revenues, profits and operations in not only one, but all four growing sectors!

Autonomous driving

Autonomous driving has triggered a new wave in the automotive industry with electric vehicles becoming the newest trend in the making. But, which company will win in this technologically-advanced future is still a mystery. Shall we introduce the contestants?

General Motors

Let's begin with General Motors (NYSE: GM), the top U.S. car maker by market cap, valued at $50 billion. It fought successfully for its leadership position in autonomous driving through its acquisition of Cruise. Now, GM is reportedly laying the foundation for an all-electric future. Its efforts include a new electric vehicle architecture and the largest charging network in the U.S. It all sounds good plan-wise. GM is supposed to start with 12 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and put them into production starting in 2021.

Ford

Ford (NYSE: F) has made huge step with the Ford-Rivian $500 million venture that allows Ford to use Rivian's tech for its first all-electric vehicle. Will engineer's pride be an obstacle in this chapter and how difficult will it be to reconcile two entirely different cultures? How will Rivian fit the old-school frame in its image and how 'enthusiastic' will Ford's engineers be to integrate the technology developed by a startup. Unfortunately, Ford's ownership of Volvo (STO: VOLV-B), Land Rover, Jaguar and Aston Martin (LON: AML) were disastrous to say the least. They resulted in billions lost. History showed that such deals can ruin the reputation of both automakers involved. But perhaps the biggest challenge is how will electric trucks and SUVs be sold in sufficient volumes as to earn a profit!

However, if the ego of Ford's engineers can deal with working on Rivian's platform, Ford will gain the know-how of the automaker who is able to break into the electric truck market. Rivian surely can also benefit from Ford’s institutional knowledge and playbook for crash testing as well as for dealing with NHTSA and the EPA. But the question is how will the startup of an MIT graduate struggle not to become a badge-engineered Ford and lose its consumer appeal.

Playing Big

The match is intense and the players are playing big. Breaking the cliche that it’s too hard, not to say impossible, to blend two company cultures could possibly define the winner. If Ford and Rivian pull this off and actually manage to treat each other as equals, they can create a great vehicle, leaving Tesla and GM in an even worse state to get out of. But even if they manage to combine their technologies and procedures, even if GM works on its weak spots and Tesla makestheir plans a reality, let's not forget the most important factor that will make or break any scenario - consumers actually have to like the final product and be willing to pay its price!

