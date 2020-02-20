SOL Global Investments Corp. (SOL) (SOLCF) CannCure And Goldstream Announce Signing of Definitive Business Combination Agreement

SOL Global Investments Corp. (“SOL Global“) (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) and Goldstream Minerals Inc. (“Goldstream“) (NEX: GSX.H) are pleased to announce that Goldstream and CannCure Investments Inc. (“CannCure“), a portfolio company of SOL Global, have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Combination Agreement“) which, subject to certain conditions and applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals, including, without limitation, approval from the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use, will result in a reverse takeover of Goldstream by CannCure (the “Proposed Transaction“). The resulting issuer from the Proposed Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer“) will carry on the business of CannCure as a U.S. multi-state cannabis company (the “MSO“). The Resulting Issuer will initially operate in the State of Florida via One Plant Florida (formerly 3 Boys Farm LLC) and in the event that its proposed acquisition of ECD Holdings Inc. (d/b/a as “Northern Emeralds“) is completed, will begin operations in the State of California. As was previously announced, Brady Cobb will step down as CEO and a director of SOL Global to lead the new MSO effective upon the closing of the Proposed Transaction. Closing of the Proposed Transaction is expected to occur in late April, 2020 or such other date as may be mutually agreed to by the parties.

The Combination Agreement

Under the terms of the Combination Agreement, the Proposed Transaction will be completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation involving a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldstream amalgamating with CannCure to form a single, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Resulting Issuer. In connection with the Proposed Transaction, Goldstream will reconstitute its board of directors and management team and change its name to “Bluma Wellness Inc.” or such other similar name as may be accepted by the relevant regulatory authorities (the “Name Change“) and the Resulting Issuer will conduct its business under the new name.

As a condition to the Proposed Transaction, Goldstream will de-list from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“) and the Resulting Issuer will apply to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“). The Proposed Transaction cannot be completed while Goldstream is listed on the NEX board of the TSXV. Accordingly, an application will be made to voluntarily delist its common shares from the NEX board of the TSXV and to list the common shares of the Resulting Issuer on the CSE. The delisting of Goldstream's common shares from the NEX board of the TSXV and the listing of the Resulting Issuer shares on the CSE will be subject to all applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals. The parties anticipate that upon the satisfaction of the CSE's initial listing requirements and approval by the CSE, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will begin trading on the CSE following the closing of the Proposed Transaction. There is no guarantee that the Resulting Issuer will meet the listing requirements or that the CSE will approve the Resulting Issuer for listing.

The Combination Agreement includes a number of other conditions, including but not limited to:

the consolidation of Goldstream's common shares on a 23.3053:1 basis (the “ Consolidation “), the issuance of post-Consolidation Goldstream common shares to holders of CannCure common shares (the “ CannCure Shares “) on a 1:1 basis;

the entering into of lock-up agreements by certain CannCure shareholders, officers and directors;

CannCure obtaining a US$15,000,000 construction loan from an arm's length third party lender or completing an alternative financing to ensure sufficient funding for the MSO operations following closing;

the approvals of all regulatory bodies having jurisdiction in connection with the Proposed Transaction, including, without limitation, approval from the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use; and

other closing conditions customary to transactions of the nature of the Proposed Transaction.

An annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Goldstream will be held on April 9, 2020 to consider and approve, among other things, the de-listing of Goldstream from the NEX, the reconstitution of Goldstream's board of directors, the Name Change and the Consolidation.

Pursuant to the terms of the Combination Agreement, and in connection with the Proposed Transaction:

holders of CannCure Shares will receive one (1) fully paid and non-assessable post-Consolidation Resulting Issuer share for each CannCure Share held; and all outstanding warrants, convertible debentures and other securities to purchase CannCure Shares will be exchanged on an equivalent basis for warrants, convertible debentures and other such securities to purchase common shares of the Resulting Issuer.

Upon the completion of the Proposed Transaction, it is expected that holders of CannCure Shares, including those parties expected to receive CannCure Shares as partial consideration for the sale of Northern Emeralds to CannCure and the former CannCure shareholders who have received CannCure Shares in connection with the satisfaction of the Earn-Out (as described below), will hold approximately 99% of the issued and outstanding Resulting Issuer shares on a non-diluted basis. Sol Global Investments will be one of the largest shareholders of the Resulting Issuer.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or listing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.