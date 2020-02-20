Illinois Battery Startup Natrion Affiliated with Department of Energy’s Joint Center for Energy Storage Research

Natrion, a battery startup focused on renewable energy storage, is now affiliated with the Department of Energy's Joint Center of Energy Storage Research.

URBANA, IL, USA, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natrion, an Urbana, Illinois based battery startup, is excited to announce its affiliation with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Joint Center for Energy Storage Research (JCESR).Spearheaded by Argonne National Laboratory, JCESR is an Energy Innovation Hub meant to advance the development of emerging battery technologies from laboratory principles to end market deployment. The JCESR affiliate community brings together leading research centers, academic institutions, government organizations, and private sector actors in all parts of the battery industry and innovation pipeline for collaboration on critical technical and scientific challenges.Alex Kosyakov, Natrion’s CEO, looks forward to the partnership. “We are appreciative of the affiliation and believe that we can benefit greatly from and contribute much to the energy storage and renewables community through this partnership,” Kosyakov said. He went on to explain that, “Natrion has made significant strides in solid-state battery innovation, especially with new and emerging battery chemistries. We have found these strategies effective in reducing costs for large-scale energy storage. Natrion is looking forward to working with Argonne in accelerating market delivery of these highly-anticipated technologies.”Natrion will be attending its first JCESR event next month at the Energy Storage in the Mountain West workshop in Boise, Idaho About Natrion: Natrion is a battery startup based in Urbana, IL. It was started by University of Illinois student Alex Kosyakov and Indiana University student Tom Rouffiac in 2018 and has since been working towards commercializing a solid-state sodium-ion battery for clean energy stationary storage applications. Natrion is planning to launch its first product—a 16kWh system for the Illinois community solar market—in 2023. For more information, go to www.natrion.co About JCESR: The Joint Center for Energy Storage Research (JCESR) is an Energy Innovation Hub sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy designed to leapfrog current battery technology. The mission of JCESR is to design and build transformative materials to enable next-generation batteries that satisfy all the performance metrics for a given application. Led by Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, IL, JCESR will achieve its mission by designing and building materials from the bottom up, atom-by-atom and molecule-by-molecule, where each atom or molecule plays a prescribed role in producing targeted overall materials behavior. Learn more at: www.jcesr.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.