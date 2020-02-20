Besch Design of Chicago Awarded Best Of Houzz 2020

The Annual People’s Choice Award from the Houzz Community Highlights Home Remodeling and Design Professionals with Most Popular Designs and Top Ratings

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Besch Design of Chicago has won a “Best Of Houzz” award for Design on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. The Chicago-based architecure firm was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.5 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals. Houzz has recognized Besch in its “Best of” awards since 2014.

The Best Of Houzz badge is awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2019. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.

“We aim to create award-winning projects for every client we serve, and receiving this recognition from Houzz underscores that philosophy,” said Steve Besch, president of Besch Design.

A “Best Of Houzz 2020” badge will appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“This year’s Best Of Houzz awards go to an incredibly talented and service-oriented group of home remodeling and design professionals, and we’re proud to highlight the winners on the Houzz website and app,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “This award is particularly meaningful as it reflects the sentiment of the millions of homeowners in the Houzz community who are hiring home professionals for their projects across the U.S. and around the world.”

Follow Besch Design on Houzz.

About Besch Design

Besch Design Ltd. is a Chicago-based architecture firm that works closely with clients to turn their dreams into finished projects. The firm’s philosophy is to treat each project as a new beginning specific to a client’s vision and the environment in which it is developed. Whether it’s a 100-unit mixed-use building, a home addition or interior renovation, each project begins with a blank canvas. Besch Design has received eight Houzz.com awards since 2014 for service and design.

To see visual examples of projects and learn more about the firm, visit https://beschdesign.com or call 773.736.1506.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.



