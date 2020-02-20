UFA Named One of Alberta’s Top 75 Employers for 2020

8th Consecutive Award for Alberta-based Co-operative

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “It’s more than a living. It’s a life.” It’s the commitment to this belief that has UFA Co-operative Ltd. (UFA) named as one of Alberta’s Top 75 Employers for 2020.

This is the eighth year in a row that the Alberta-based co-operative has been named in Alberta’s Top Employers annual competition.

“At UFA our values are intrinsically woven into everything we do. We believe in co-operation, collaboration and integrity, and we pride ourselves on being a trusted and reliable supplier of petroleum, crop, livestock, building products and services,” says Scott Bolton, UFA President and CEO. “At the end of the day, we all want to be challenged, inspired and feeling like we have given back to the communities we serve. At UFA we have worked hard to build a culture where our employees feel rewarded in every sense. From professional development and opportunities for advancement, to a focus on innovation and work-life balance, we’ve built something solid and we’re honoured to be recognized for our commitment by being selected as a 2020 Alberta Top 75 Employer.”

“We’re seeing a renewed focus by employers in the province on day-to-day improvements that make a real difference in the working lives of the people who work there,” adds Kristina Leung, Senior Editor at Mediacorp, the nation’s largest publisher of employment periodicals. “Not big-budget or expensive programs, but practical initiatives — like helping employees balance their jobs with family commitments or making it easier for them to give back to the community — which other employers can emulate and improve upon.”

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Alberta’s Top Employers competition, a special designation that recognizes employers in the province that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Alberta; employers of any size may apply, whether private- or public-sector.

UFA offers flexibility, opportunities for professional development and a culture that is built on co-operative values. UFA employees know how important it is to give back to the communities where we live and work. Each year the co-operative gives back over $750,000 to rural communities across the province. From championing mental health initiatives, to supporting local 4-H clubs to sponsoring Olympic athletes who connect with kids, UFA is proud to be at the heart of grassroots giving in our local communities.

The full list of Alberta’s Top Employers for 2020 was announced today in a special magazine published in the Calgary Herald and Edmonton Journal. Detailed reasons for selection for each of the winners, with hundreds of stories and photos, were released by the editors today and are accessible via the competition homepage.

UFA’s Top Employer feature is available here: http://bit.ly/2RTgsUX

About UFA Co-operative Limited

Founded in 1909, UFA Co-operative Limited is an Alberta-based agricultural co-operative with more than 120,000 member-owners. UFA's network comprises more than 110 bulk fuel and cardlock petroleum locations, 34 Farm & Ranch Supply stores and a support office located in Calgary, AB. Independent Petroleum Agents and more than 950 UFA employees provide products, services and agricultural solutions to farmers, ranchers, members and commercial customers in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. For more information, visit UFA.com.

Trish Nixon UFA Co-operative Limited (403) 570-4576 Trish.Nixon@ufa.com



