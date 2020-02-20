ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Landec Corporation – LNDC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) resulting from allegations that Landec may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On January 2, 2020, the Company disclosed investigations by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and Department of Justice regarding "potential environmental and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (‘FCPA’) compliance matters associated with regulatory permitting" at a manufacturing plant in Mexico owned by Yucatan Foods, which Landec acquired in December 2018.



On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.14, or over 10%, to close at $10.03 per share on January 3, 2020, injuring investors.



Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Landec investors. If you purchased shares of Landec please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1754.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

