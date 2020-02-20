Time is Running Out to Enter the Investors Bank Small Business Competition

Companies in Metro New York and New Jersey are invited to enter the Movers & Shakers Small Business Competition. Entries are due on Friday, Feb. 28th. Investors Bank, the New Jersey Devils and WCBS NewsRadio 880 are providing two grand prizes and each one is valued at $100,000. Movers & Shakers Competition asks small businesses to explain their approach to creativity, competitiveness and service to local, national or international communities.

Two Grand Prize Winners Will Each Receive a Phenomenal Award Valued at More Than $100,000 and One Top Prize Will Go to a Minority-Owned or Women-Owned Business

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

SHORT HILS, NEW JERSEY, US, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now is the time for companies in Metro New York and New Jersey to enter the Investors Bank Movers & Shakers Small Business Competition. Business owners and their teams have until 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Friday, February 28th to complete the easy-to-enter, online application, which is available 24/7 on Investors Bank’s “ SmallBizEntry ” page.Ten finalists will be selected, and then “Two Grand Prize Winners” will be named to receive prizes valued at more than $100,000. One of the “Grand Prizes” will be awarded to a minority-owned or a women-owned business.The competition is open to small businesses with revenue between $2 million and $20 million and fewer than 100 employees. The companies need to be headquartered or conducting the bulk of their businesses in Metro New York or New Jersey. Investors Bank, WCBS NewsRadio 880, and the New Jersey Devils are providing the grand prizes for the Movers & Shakers Small Business Competition, which include:• $10,000 in cash from Investors Bank;• $15,000 in advertising value on WCBS Newsradio 880;• Exclusive New Jersey Devils corporate sponsorship assets; and• VIP event experience at Prudential Center for the contest winners and 15 guests.Entries must be submitted to www.myinvestorsbank.com/SmallBizEntry by February 28, 2020. Interested applicants can easily enter the contest by simply explaining how their business aligns with the Investors Bank ideals of:• Creativity – uniqueness, bringing a new approach to the marketplace;• Competitiveness – managing near-in competition and with the larger conglomerates; and,• Community – having a positive impact on the immediate neighborhood where customers and employees live and work, as well as the region and the world.Finalists will be invited to an event at the Radio.com Theater and will receive tickets to the WCBS NewsRadio 880 New Jersey Business Breakfast in June.More details about the Investors Bank Movers & Shakers Small Business Competition is available at your local Investors Bank branch or at www.myinvestorsbank.com . For contest rules and eligibility, visit www.myinvestorsbank.com/SmallBizEntry.com About Investors BankInvestors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $26.7 billion in assets and a network of more than 145 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses.Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.