Government, Cyber, and Security Expert Pete Metzger Joins ZRG

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing global executive search firm, continues its expansion with the hiring of Pete Metzger, former vice chairman of two of the world’s largest search firms, and a Government, Cyber, and Security industry specialist.



Metzger’s executive search career extends over two decades and has earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor to business and government leaders by providing solutions across a wide range of industries and functions for government and security organizations around the world.

Throughout his career, Metzger has successfully executed some of the most complex and highly visible searches for CEO, Board Director, Chief Security Officer, CISO, and SVP global Govt. Affairs roles. Further, he is the only professional search consultant in the country with a current U.S. Government Top Secret Clearance and is an outside director on the Board of NTT Data Systems Federal and a member of the Advisory Board of Tel-Aviv based Asero Worldwide Security.



“With his deep relationships and experience, Pete will be a valuable part of our team,” ZRG’s CEO Larry Hartmann said. “We are thrilled to have him join and support our continued growth of the firm.”



“As a U.S. Marine Officer, he was decorated for valor on three occasions and further served as a foreign intelligence officer in the CIA,” Hartmann continued. “As the Marine Military Aide to the President of the United States, he was responsible for providing crisis-based information and options to the Commander-in-Chief, as well as managing Department of Defense assets that support the President.”



“I have been a part of several successful teams throughout my military, government, and executive search career. The team assembled here, in my opinion, is made up of some of the best and talented in the world. Even more, it embodies the true essence of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts,” Metzger said.



“I have known about ZRG for quite some time and understand that their success comes from two things: the company’s constant drive to disrupt the industry with their proprietary process and tools and the pursuit to win business in packs with a client-first mentality,” Metzger added.

“ZRG’s passion to help organizations build with the right type of leadership is shared by all, and they know they are only successful when they bring the appropriate expertise to the search,” Metzger said. “I look forward to collaborating with this amazing team and being able to contribute in any way I can. The future of this firm is extremely bright, and I am honored to be a part of it.”

Additionally, ZRG has welcomed the following executives to its staff:

Shelly Scott, Managing Director, a seasoned executive search consultant, will be joining the company and bringing legal, compliance, risk, and privacy functional expertise to ZRG’s Healthcare and Life Sciences practices.

Brian Kelley, Managing Director, who adds 30 years of functional, sales, marketing, and operational expertise to ZRG’s Healthcare practice.

Chuck Nees, Managing Director, who brings a track record of successful searches for C-Suite GM, Finance, Sales & Marketing, HR, Operations, I/T, and Engineering roles for private, public, and family-owned organizations to ZRG’s Technology practice.

About ZRG

Since 1999, ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about finding top talent. Today, ZRG is the fastest-growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of executive, middle management, project, and interim search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

ZRG’s sole focus is to match clients with the right leaders. Leveraging technological innovation, years of experience, and the ability to identify quality candidates, strong leadership effectively steers the ship of a company. It’s not uncommon for businesses to falter under sub-par leadership; that’s where ZRG comes into play by helping firms identify and hire the right leaders. ZRG’s analytical process and collaborative culture give us the competitive edge to provide our clients with the industry advantage.

