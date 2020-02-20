Alphatec to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March 5th 2020, and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC) (“Alphatec” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2020, after the market close.



The Company will host a live webcast and audiocast of the conference on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast will be accessible at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cocjhkoy . An audiocast of the conference call will be available domestically at (877) 556-5251 and internationally at (720) 545-0036. The conference ID number is 5166856.

A replay of the webcast will remain available on ATEC’s corporate website at www.atecspine.com until the Company releases first quarter financial results. In addition, a replay of the audiocast will be available until March 13, 2020. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use the replay conference ID number 5166856.

The Company also announced that Pat Miles, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 2, 2020, at 3:30 P.M. ET, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with copies of the accompanying presentation materials, will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.atecspine.com. The webcast replay will be archived under the “Investor Presentations” link for 90 days following the conferences.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC architects and commercializes approach-based technology that integrates seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to provide real-time, objective nerve information that can enhance the safety and reproducibility of spine surgery. Additional information can be found at www.atecspine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made during the investor events referenced herein may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. A list and description of such factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by law.

Investor/Media Contact: Josh Berg Investor Relations (760) 494-6790 ir@atecspine.com Company Contact: Jeff Black Chief Financial Officer Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ir@atecspine.com



