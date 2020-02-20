PUMA and Havas Media Group Tapped Firefly to Launch New Sky Dreamer Sneakers with Cutting-Edge Hologram at NBA All-Star Weekend

First-ever holographic activation of its kind appeared on top of vehicles parked throughout Chicago

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PUMA officially launched the Sky Dreamer sneaker, a new silhouette of PUMA Hoops, February 13. To celebrate the sneaker’s debut, PUMA took it to the streets with Havas Media to successfully project the first-ever holographic activation of its kind featuring the new Sky Dreamer, powered by Firefly’s smart digital media displays, during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.



“We tapped Havas Media to develop innovative and disruptive media techniques for the launch of the Sky Dreamer, a key new silhouette of the PUMA Hoops product family. We wanted to reach fans in a unique way that was personalized and relevant,” said Ann Unger, Head of Marketing Communications at PUMA. “Firefly’s platform allows us to connect with our customers in a completely new and meaningful way otherwise impossible with traditional methods of advertising.”

Throughout the weekend-long activation, Firefly, the street-level digital media network, outfitted its smart media displays with hologram projectors in order to display a 360-degree image of the Sky Dreamer sneaker and a PUMA-branded basketball on the roof of parked vehicles located in front of several Chicago landmarks.

“We have to move beyond media planning and into building great media experiences for consumers and audiences. With this innovative technology, we’re able to deliver a great media experience to PUMA’s audience - it’s 2020! - So we’ve reimagined how to connect with consumers using location-based digital thanks to a great brand in PUMA and a great partner in Firefly,” said Havas Media Group’s Global Chief Strategy Officer Greg James.

This cutting-edge campaign was dreamt up by Whisk, and executed through a collaboration with Firefly and HYPERVSN - the leading developers of high-definition 3D Holoprojection technology. The Holoprojector is built with next-generation technology. The device spins at a rapid 30 frames per second to create the most realistic 3D hologram experience in the market today.

“Whether you’re a basketball fan or not, consumers want to engage with the physical world,” stated Firefly co-founder and CEO Kaan Gunay. “With PUMA’s history of world-class sporting apparel and Havas Media’s creativity and emphasis on meaningful media, we’re pushing the boundaries of advertising altogether so that our messages resonate with the audience.”

The activation was developed by Whisk, and delivered programmatically by Adelphic, a leading self-service omnichannel DSP and ran from February 14 through February 16, 2020.

