Liquid Media Acquires Portfolio of Streaming Platform Sector Assets

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a portfolio of assets including streaming platform Reelhouse . The acquired assets include tools such as Slipstream, a Subscription Video on Demand (“SVOD”) service that focuses on curated action sports stories.



“With our mission to empower creative professionals, acquiring these assets solidifies our ecommerce platform capabilities,” said Daniel Cruz, CFO of Liquid Media. “Vancouver is a supercluster of content production and we look forward to deploying these new tools to the community.”

While the majors attempt to stake their claim in the ongoing streaming wars, Liquid believes an ecommerce platform that supports independent filmmakers and outdoor enthusiasts can scale across the globe. Some of the tools in this acquisition will be part of Liquid’s plan to increase third-party fulfilment with a growing list of compatible platforms such as Steam and crowdfunding portals.

Dubbed “ the Netflix of Adventure films ,” Reelhouse.org is a self-distributed video content platform and community that appeals to filmmakers and viewers of independent original content.

It empowers filmmakers with complete control of distribution and the latest monetization, social and showcasing features, which in turn engage viewers in what Reelhouse is setting as the new standard for online viewing experiences.

Available via web, mobile, tablet, AppleTV, iOS, CardboardVR and GearVR apps, Reelhouse is the only solution with SVOD, Virtual Reality (“VR”) and electronic sell-through offerings, including 55+ VR pieces from the Sundance and Tribeca film festivals.

Details of the acquisition will be available in the next financial statements filed on SEDAR.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is an entertainment company with a strong portfolio of content IP spanning creative industries. Originating in Vancouver’s media and entertainment supercluster, Liquid’s mission is to empower storytellers worldwide to develop, produce and distribute content across channels and platforms.

Liquid Media’s leadership team includes Chairman Joshua Jackson (actor / producer, television and film), Chief Financial Officer Daniel Cruz (previously of Canaccord Financial), Managing Director Charlie Brezer (serial entrepreneur), Director Stephen Jackson (Northland Properties) and Board Member Nancy Basi (Executive Director, Vancouver Media & Entertainment Centre). Each brings decades of industry expertise and significant passion to advance the Company’s mission.

Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co .

Further information:

Daniel Cruz

Liquid Media Group Ltd.

+1 (416) 489-0092

pg@liquidmediagroup.co

Media requests:

Adam Bello

Media & Analyst Relations Manager

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092 x 226

media@primorisgroup.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory actions, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.