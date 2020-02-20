LOFT Celebrates National LOFTimist Day on February 20, 2020

LOFTimist Campaign Highlights 20 Inspiring Women Who Leverage the Power of Optimism to Make a Difference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOFT announced today as National LOFTimist Day, marking the apex of its campaign to highlight those who tap into the spirit of positivity and joy to make a difference. The LOFTimist campaign kicked off earlier this month by spotlighting 20 inspiring women with varied backgrounds, from artists to advocates to entrepreneurs, through in-store and online content. The brand defines a LOFTimist as a person who believes in the power of optimism, makes progress for future generations, gives generously and joyfully and does everything with a sense of inclusivity and love. The campaign highlights LOFT’s goal to spread happiness and LOFTimism year-round.



“Our clients have always served as a source of inspiration when shaping the vision for the LOFT brand,” said Laura Jacobs, Chief Marketing Officer, LOFT, Lou & Grey, Ann Taylor. “The definition of a LOFTimist was inspired by what our clients have told us they love about our brand, and this campaign is an opportunity for us to highlight those in our community who bring our brand’s spirit of optimism to life. We truly believe in the power of optimism and that together, we can make a difference.”

Women featured as part of the LOFTimist campaign include Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate for the U.S. and founder of non-profit One Pen One Page, which promotes literacy to underserved youth; Brittany Sinitch, a former teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida who founded The Unbreakable Organization to help communities heal after tragedy; and CeCe Olisa, a body positivity advocate and co-founder of the plus-size convention theCURVYcon. Portraits of the 20 inspiring women are featured in select store windows and on LOFT.com/LOFTimist . Visitors to LOFT’s stores, website and social channels are encouraged to submit their own #LOFTimist pictures to join the movement.

In an effort to share the LOFTimism and pay it forward, the brand will be making a $20,000 donation to its charitable partner, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. Customers are encouraged to stop by in-store and visit LOFT.com to make their own donation on February 20. Since 2007, LOFT and its sister brand Ann Taylor have raised $50 million in support of St. Jude.

Additionally, as part of its celebration today for National LOFTimist Day, all LOFT locations are offering styling tips and an extra 20 percent off purchases in-store and online (some exclusions apply). The brand’s Times Square location is offering special treats throughout the day including complimentary drinks and a nail bar. The brand also launched a sweepstakes to encourage their community to join in on the LOFTimist movement by posting LOFTimistic photos showing how they’re spreading positivity and joy and using the hashtags #LOFTimist and #sweepstakes, along with following @LOFT on Instagram.

For more information on the LOFTimist campaign and how to become part of the movement, visit LOFT.com/LOFTimist .

About ascena retail group, inc.

ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) is a national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. through its retail brands operates ecommerce websites and approximately 2,800 stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.com , AnnTaylor.com , factory.anntaylor.com , LOFT.com , outlet.loft.com , louandgrey.com , lanebryant.com , Catherines.com and shopjustice.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c32f96bd-99a4-4186-baea-86ec4884722c

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1754c84-bebe-4dc1-9bcf-ed71191c40b8

Kathrine Dela kathrine_dela@anninc.com

